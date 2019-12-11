Winter market Saturday

The Newton Farm & Art Market will host an indoor winter market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Grand Central, 121 E. Sixth. The Market will feature hand-crafted items, winter produce, preserves, baked goods and crafts.

Church to wrap gifts

Newton First Baptist Church will hold an annual free gift-wrapping event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Walmart.

Bring items to the large truck parked in front of the store. All wrapping and materials are provided free of charge.

Santa will be on hand from 10 to 11 a.m. with candy canes.

Historical Museum to show movie

The Harvey County Historical Museum, 203 N. Main, will show the '80s classic holiday film "A Christmas Story" at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the museum. Refreshments, including leg lamp cookies, will be served. Event admission is by donation.

The Harvey County Historical Museum is currently hosting a “Back to the '80s” exhibit.

Peppernut contest Saturday

The 10th annual peppernut contest will be celebrated from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Faith & Life Bookstore, 606 N. Main. To enter, drop off 2 to 3 cups of peppernuts by Dec. 14. The judging will occur at 2:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., special contests begin and including speed rolling and peppernut tossing. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Admission is free.