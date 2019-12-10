The first half payments of Franklin County property tax statements are due Dec. 20. Payments can be made at the Franklin County Courthouse, 315 S. Main St., Ottawa, in the treasurer’s office or online at Kansas.gov/propertytax/.
The first half payments of Franklin County property tax statements are due Dec. 20. Payments can be made at the Franklin County Courthouse, 315 S. Main St., Ottawa, in the treasurer’s office or online at Kansas.gov/propertytax/.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.