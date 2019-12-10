Today’s Birthday (12/10/19). Take charge to get what you really want this year. Steady actions build your financial strength. Winter profits come in handy with a family change. Your personal view changes direction next summer, inspiring profits for shared accounts. Use your charisma, power and confidence for incredible results.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Study the options. One direction appears blocked. Communication channels may not flow clearly. Luck and hard work are a winning combo. Follow the hottest lead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Deep emotions can surface. Pursue a lucrative opportunity. Keep your treasures hidden. Keep your day job until the night job pays. You can do this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Do the homework with a personal challenge. Take charge of your destiny. Let go of limiting inner monologues that hold you back. Create an inspiring objective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. You can be especially productive behind closed doors. Give up something you no longer need. Make plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your team for a wider view on the current situation. Review the rules and determine the obstacles or challenges to be addressed. Align your forces.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional changes present a challenge. Consider all points of view. Assess the scope and potential impacts of different options. Get expert advice when needed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The answer you seek is elusive. Monitor conditions before committing. The news could affect your decisions. Check routes for potential blockage. Craft backup plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared financial gain. A challenge requires teamwork. You can provide skills your partner doesn’t have. Assess the scope of what’s needed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Compromise with your partner. Before advancing, listen carefully to avoid a breakdown in communications. Follow your emotions as well as intellect. Patience and humor are helpful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — When you reach a barrier, don’t keep pushing. Stop and look around. Gentle pressure works better than brute force. Avoid breakage. Assess the facts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep your word, especially with the ones you love. Stick to the rules of the game. Avoid someone else’s argument. Rest and relax.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Help out at home. Solve a domestic challenge with communication, discipline and heart. Listen to family to process recent events. Share nurturing foods and activities.