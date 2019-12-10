1. Made changes to a food policy

District administration recently reviewed Board Policy EE - Food Service Management. The review focused on the number of allowable charges on a student account.



The policy stated students may charge no more than two meals to this account. Charging of a la carte or extra items to this account will not be permitted.

After review, it was determined that the number of allowable charges is not sufficient under some circumstances. The board approved an amendment to the policy to allow for up to five charges per student account.

Conrade Insurance and Ministerial Alliance have contributed to a fund to pay for students that may have families that are struggling. These funds are requested by personnel at individual buildings.



Families may apply for free and reduced meals at any time during the school year. Families must meet federal income guidelines for free or reduced meals.

2. Reviewed a grant application

Newton USD 373's application for the Scale High Work-Based Learning Pilot Grant #70380 was submitted on Dec. 1. If awarded, this grant would assist Newton High School and the Career/Technical Education program in exploring ways to strengthen ties with local businesses and expose our students to the post-high school opportunities in Harvey County.

3. Recognized board member service

The following Board members were recognized for serving on the USD 373 Board of Education: Carol Sue Stayrook Hobbs, 16 years of service; Steve Richards, four years of service; and Allen Jantz, two years of service.

