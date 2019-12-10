1. Raised trash rates

The commission passed a resolution that raised rates at the county Transfer Station.

"Because the Reno County landfill is increasing for 2020, we are proposing to increase our rates. This information has been sent to the cities," said Anthony Swartzendruber, county administrator.

Reno County announced a rate change in April, raising municipal solid waste from $31.75 per ton to $33.00 per ton.

Harvey County will charge an additional $1 for 520 to 1,040 pound loads to $20, and $2 more for anything 1,060 pounds or higher — setting the rate at $38 for 1,060 to 1,980 pounds and $48 for 2,000 pounds or more.

The county is also increasing fees for recyclables, adding $1 to loads of 2,000 pounds our more to set the rate at $19 per ton. This year Waste Connections increased fees for recycling to $14 per ton.



"Reycling fees will be increasing as well, and we have notified haulers," Swartzendruber said.







2. Heard about the Sheriff's busy month

In the month of November Harvey County Sheriff's deputies worked 46 vehicular accidents — a number that Sheriff Chad Gay called "very high."

The number comes with a bit of a caveat as well — 26 of those accidents involved deer. There are roughly 100 deer-related accidents each year (with 101 and counting so far in 2019). Based on statistics from the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, November always features the highest volume of such accidents — with 21 reported in 2017, 30 (nearly one-third of all such accidents) in 2018

"November was, by far, the biggest month for deer," Gay said.

3. Learned about a holiday food drive

Harvey County employees recently completed a Holiday food drive, collecting 2,085 pounds of food to be donated to a food bank.



“That is more than a ton of food, which is awesome,” said Kyle McCaskey, Public Information Officer/Special Projects Coordinator for Harvey County.

The county also recognized the Road and Bridge/Noxious Weeds department for collecting the most food during the drive — 558 pounds.