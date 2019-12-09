Railer swimmers

sixth at Maize

WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ swimming team finished sixth out of 12 teams Saturday at the Maize Invitational at the Wichita Northwest YMCA.

Andover Central won the meet with 301 points, followed by McPherson at 293, Maize at 281, Andover at 267 and Maize South at 203.5. Newton scored 188 points.

Newton was led by the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Zach Engelken, Simon Hodge, Andrew Barron and Creed Ekerberg, which finished fifth in 3:53.11.

Barron was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.11,

The 200-yard medley relay team of Barron, Max Musser, James Tyrell and Ekerberg took sixth in 1:55.94.

The 200-yard freestyle relay of Engelken, Tryston Mitchell, Zach Stenzel and Simon Hodge took sixth in 1:46.22.

Simon Hodge was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:12.34.

Ekerberg was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.63.

Newton competes at 4 p.m. Friday at the El Dorado Invitational.

Maize Inv.

Saturday

Newton results

x-exhibition

Team scores — Andover Central 301, McPherson 293, Maize 281, Andover 267, Maize South 203.5. Newton 188, Winfield 128, Wichita Classical 122.5, Wichita Northwest 99, Valley Center 96, Rose Hill 56, Buhler 52.

200-yd. medley relay — 6. Newton A (Barron, M.Musser, Tyrell, Ekerberg) 1:55.98, 19. Newton B (Maeneke, Dineen, Harder, Schmidt) 2:22.70-x, 24. Newton C (Friesen Guhr, Catache, McCallister, O.Musser) 2:39.74-x.

200-yd. freestyle — 6. Hodge 2:12.34, 12. Harder 2:37.57, 17. McCallister 2:59.42.

200-yd. individual medley — 9. M.Musser 2:47.75, 12. X.Mitchell 3:20.90.

50-yd. freestyle — 6. Ekerberg 24.63, t8. Engelken 24.97, 25. Schmidt 27.48, 26. Zac.Stenzel 27.73. Newton exhibitions: Catache 30.47, O.Musser 30.68, Jaso 32.46, Maeneke 33.37, McCallister 33.43, Edgell 35.16, Antle 39.79, Revel 41.38, Zad.Stenzel 47.86.

Diving — no competition.

100-yd. butterfly — 8. Tyrell 1:04.85.

100-yd. freestyle — 13. Engelken 57.10, 15. Barron 58.15, 26. Zac.Stenzel 1:06.78, 31. Dineen 1:09.00. Newton exhibitions: Jaso 1:14.59, Antle 1:33.94.

500-yd. freestyle — 9. Tyrell 6:47.60, 15. X.Mitchell 8:42.95.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 6. Newton A (Engelken, T.Mitchell, Zac.Stenzel, Hodge) 1:46.22, 15. Newton B (Harder, Catache, Tyrell, Maeneke) 1:59.13-x, 25. Newton C (Friesen Guhr, Jaso, McCallister, X.Mitchell) 2:18.58-x, 31. Newton D (Revel, Antle, Edgell, Zad.Stenzel) 2:47.56-x.

100-yd. backstroke — 5. Barron 1:05.11, 12. Hodge 1:12.27, 14. Ekerberg 1:13.42, 26. O.Musser 1:30.08.

100-yd. breaststroke — 14. M.Musser 1:21.57, 21. Dineen 1:28.64, 22. Schmidt 1:28.96, 31. Catache 1:48.78.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 5. Newton A (Engelken, Hodge, Barron, Ekerberg) 3:53.11, 13. Newton B (Schmidt, T.Mitchell, Zac.Stenzel, M.Musser) 4:20.23-x, 17. Newton C (Harder, O.Musser, Jaso, Dineen) 4:48.90.

Bethel runners

set two records

PITTSBURG — The Bethel College indoor track team opened the season with two new school records Saturday at the Crimson and Gold Invitational at Pittsburg State.

Team scores were not kept. The meet featured mainly NCAA Division II and NAIA schools, with some junior college competitors.

Senior Kristen Herzet set a new school record in the weight throw of 14.15 meters (46-5 1/4), breaking her previous school record by more than two feet. Herzet also went 10.01 meters in the shot put.

Stephany Meyer came close to school records in the long jump at 4.79 meters (15-8 3/4) and the triple jump at 10.11 meters (33-2). She missed the records by three inches and a half inch respectively. Meyer also finished the 200-meter dash in 29.07 and the 400-meter dash in 1:06.75.

Jen Andres posted an 8.24 in the 60-yard dash and a 27.90 in the 200-meter dash.

Senior Angus Siemens set a new record for the Bethel men in the 5,000-meter run, finishing in 16:48.79. Siemens broke his own school record by 13 seconds.

Robert Graham finished in the weight throw in 14.36 meters.

Rudy Juarez and Tylor Wooden each made their debut. Juarez finished the 60-meter dash in 7.28 and the 200-meter dash in 23.32. Wooden finished the 60-meter dash in 7.43 and the 200-meter dash in 23.32.

Bethel competes Jan. 18 at the Nisley Memorial Classic in Crete, Neb.

HC men win

5th straight

HESSTON – The Hesston College men’s basketball team won its fifth-straight game, stopping the Central Christian junior varsity 70-51 Thursday at Yost Center.

Hesston led 43-23 at the half.

Derrick Magiya led Hesston with 17 points. Jacob Bakwer added 16. Reese Nebel scored 12.

D.J. Perkins scored 14 points for Central.

Hesston is 8-5 and hosts the Bethany junior varsity at 7:30 p.m. today.

Remington 10th

at Pratt invite

PRATT — The Remington High School wrestling team finished 10th out of 15 schools Saturday at the 54th Pratt Invitational.

Scott City won the team title at 175 points. Pratt was second at 127, followed by Andale and Ulysses tied for third at 117. Augusta was fifth at 109.5.

The Broncos finished 10th at 47 points.

The Remington girls made their debut at the tourney with four wrestlers in competition.

In the 109-pound class, Cora Thiel finished second at 1-1. Alissa Bell finished third at 0-2.

In the 170-191-pound class, Willow Blackfox was third at 1-2. Samantha Emmons was fourth at 1-2.

The Remington boys were led by Wyatt Wright, who finished second at 2-1. Hagen Taylor was fourth at 160 pounds at 2-2.

Grayson Graber was 3-2 at 126 pounds. Owen Thiel was 1-2 at 152 pounds.

Matthew Peters was 0-2 at 113 pounds. Sheridan Graber was 0-2 at 132 pounds.

Remington hosts Cheney and Halstead at 5 p.m. Thursday.

54th Pratt Invitational

Saturday

Team scores — Scott City 175, Pratt 127, Andale 117, Ulysses 117, Augusta 109.5, Wichita Northwest 92.5, Goddard Eisenhower 89, Liberal 85, Wichita North 48, Remington 47, Cheney 34, Buhler 28, Hoisington 19, Chaparral 18, Holcomb 16.

Remington results

Girls

109 — 2. Cora Thiel (1-1): W Alissa Bell (Remington) 2:34, L Jadyn Thompson (Pratt) 3-0 won by fall over Cora Thiel 1-1 :20.

109 — 3. Alissa Bell (0-2): L Cora Thiel (Remington) 2:34, L Jadyn Thompson (Pratt) 1:40.

171-190 — 3. Willow Blackfox (1-2): W Samantha Emmons (Remington) 1:51, L Leilani Torres (Liberal) 1:52, L Ren Watt (Liberal) 1:02.

170-191 — 4. Samantha Emmons (0-3): L Willow Blackfox (Remington) 1:51, L Ren Watt (Liberal) :23, L Leilani Torres (Liberal) :32.

Boys

113 — Matthew Peters (0-2): 1. L Richard Shields (Wichita North) 3:18, C1. Bye, C2. L Trey Williams (Eisenhower) 2:14.

120 — 2. Wyatt Wright (2-1): 1. Bye, QF. W Cannon Carey (Augusta) 2:31, SF. W Jonathan Lara (Ulysses) forfeit, C. L AJ Furnish (Andale) maj.dec. 17-5.

126 — Grayson Graber (3-2): 1. W Dominic Eddie (Ulysses) 10-6, QF. L Zach Rohrbough (Scott City) :30, C2. W Jesus Valdez (Holcomb) 1:00, CQF. W Deryk Yott (Hoisington) 3:20, CSF. L Joe Ord (Chaparral) 2:38, 132 — Sheridan Graber (0-2): 1. L Dylan Fulton (Scott City) 5:44, C1. Bye, C2. L Jonah Meyer (Andale) 3:38.

152 — Owen Thiel (1-2): 1. Bye, QF. W Kolby Johnson (Holcomb) 5:44, SF. L Garrett Davis (Augusta) 14-8, CSF. L Jose Beltran (Liberal) maj.dec. 13-5.

160 — 4. Hagen Taylor (2-2): 1. Bye, QF. W Luis Coto (Wichita North) 1:48, SF. L Mason Levin (Eisenhower) 1:09, CSF. W Adrien Weesner (Buhler) 1:22, CF. L Logan Doshier (Cheney) 5:22.

Halstead falls

in dual meet

HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School wrestling team opened the season with a 36-30 dual meet loss to Hillsboro Thursday in Halstead.

The Halstead results against Minneapolis were not reported.

Halstead competes at 5 p.m. Thursday at Remington with Cheney.

Hillsboro 36, Halstead 30

106 — no match. 113 — no match. 120 — Charlie Major Hil. pinned Dakota Schreibuegel Hals. :42. 126 — Skyler Geer Hals. over Isaiah Patton Hil. 2:38. 132 — Dakota Ely Hil. won by forfeit. 138 — Garrett Helmer Hil. won by forfeit. 145 — Jordan Bachman Hil. pinned Patrick Mueller Hals. 2:31. 152 — Tristan Rathbone Hil. pinned Ivan Gutierrez Hals. 3:29. 160 — Carter Hiebert Hals. won by forfeit. 170 — Kaden Kraus Hals. pinned Lane Rogers Hil. 1:56. 182 — Kaleb Wise Hals. pinned Deon Weeks Hil. 2:45. 195 — Ethan Plenert Hil. won by forfeit. 220 — no match. HWT — Cole Herman Hals. won by forfeit. Exhibition: Alex Schulte Hals. pinned Kadyn Hein Hil. :55.

Thunder wins

two of three

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder snapped a five-game losing streak by winning two of three games in ECHL play during the weekend.

Wichita fell to the Kansas City Mavericks Sunday in Independence, Mo., 4-1, but rebounded with a pair of home wins, stopping the Tulsa Oilers 4-2 and Kansas City 4-1.

In the loss, Ryan Van Stralen scored a goal with an assist for the Mavericks. Ryan Galt, David Dziurzynski and Tad Kozun each added a goal. Justin Woods had two assists. Tyler Parsons stopped 24 of 25 Wichita shots in goal.

Beau Starrett score for Wichita. Cameron Hebig and Patrik Parkkonen each had an assist. Evan Weninger had 25 saves in goal for the Thunder.

In Saturday’s game, Stefan Fournier, Peter Crinella and Ostap Safin each scored a goal with an assist. Parkkonen added a goal. Hebig and Spencer Dorowicz each had two assists. Mitch Gillam posted 26 saves.

For Tulsa, Jack Kopacka had a goal with an assist. Danny Moynihan also scored a goal. Olle Eriksson Ek had 23 saves.

In Sunday’s game, Fabrizio Ricci scored a goal with an assist. Fournier, Billy Exell and Parkkonen each added a goal. Chris Crane and Starrett each had two assists. Gillam stopped 27 of 28 shots in goal.

Zach Osburn scored for Kansas City with assists from Van Stralen and Kozun. Nick Schneider had 22 saces.

The Thunder remain in fourth place in the ECHL Mountain Division at 11-8-5-0. Kansas City is 10-10-2-0, while Tulsa is 9-14-2-0.

Wichita plays Tuesday at Allen.

THUNDER TAKES DESHARNIS ON LOAN — The Wichita Thunder has been loaned defenseman Vincent Desharnais. A rookie from Providence College, Desharnais is a seventh-round draft pick for Edmonton in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

In 131 games for Providence, he scored eight goals with 21 assists. He helped lead the Friars to four straight NCAA tournament berths and a Hockey East regular-season title in 2019. He helped lead the Friars to the Frozen Four last season, beating Cornell 4-0 in the East Regional finals, but losing in the national semifinals to Minnesota-Duluth 4-1.

He has played five games this season, three with Wichita and two with Bakersfield, with no scoring.

Rookie defenseman Matt Brassard was released. He played in 11 games with Wichita this season with one assist. He also had a goal with an assist in three games with Fort Wayne.

ECHL All-Stars

to be televised

PRINCETON, N.J. — The 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic will be televised live on the NHL Network at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita.

The game will feature 3-on-3 mini games with two teams comprised of Wichita Thunder players, a team of Eastern Conference All-Stars and a team of Western Conference All-Stars. The All-Star Skills Competitions will take place between the game.