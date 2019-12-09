Thanks to Davis

I would like to thank Glen Davis for his many years as city commissioner and mayor of Newton. Glen was instrumental in helping the city of Newton start to climb out of the financial disaster it was fallen into.

Please know, Glen, that you are greatly appreciated for all your hard work and efforts on behalf of Newton.

— Laurie Hartke, Newton

What are senators for?

Senators exist for many reasons. But finally and most critically, they have the final say in our Constitution’s preservation and protection. That’s the centerpiece of their oath of office. and their most sacred responsibility.

Our most sacred responsibility is voting them in or out.

While not enough by itself, voting is still our barrier between democracy and dictatorship. An especially eloquent defender of that right was Professor Pamela Karlan, testifying before the House Judiciary Committee. Karlan’s unimpeachable credentials include representing the Judiciary committee in two Supreme Court voting rights cases.

Her argument is simple and straightforward: Trump used his unique presidential powers (and stolen power of the purse) to bribe and extort a foreign president to enter into a conspiracy. That conspiracy’s goal was to trump up charges against Trump’s possible opponent. This would hoodwink U.S. voters to vote for him, thus violating our right to fair and free elections.

As Professor Karlan said, “He struck at the very heart of what makes this the Republic to which we pledge allegiance.” Donald J. Trump: Domestic enemy of our Constitutional voting rights.

Sens. Moran and Roberts are now our only barrier between democracy and dictatorship. Voting against impeachment and removal would abdicate their responsibility to Constitution, country and constituents. They can transcend party politics, or sink beneath it. Their voting choice will determine if they are mere parrots — or patriots. Their oath demands the latter.

After all, what are senators for?

— David Norlin, Salina

Support for refugees

This letter is in reference to Executive Order 13888, “On Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Resettlement."

Kansas has a long and proud history of welcoming the world's refugees to our state. Refugees are not simply looking for a better home, they are fleeing some of the most horrific violence, war, famine, religious and cultural persecution of our time. Our country and our state can provide the security they need for a safer place to call home. The citizens of Kansas have shown time and again a strong commitment to welcoming refugees into communities statewide.

Refugees come to our country and state looking for a better place to live. Our country and our state benefit as they also make positive contributions in significant ways. They contribute to our economy, workforce and the cultural fabric of our state and nation.

As Governor of Kansas, I not only consent to the initial refugee resettlement in Kansas as per the terms of the Executive Order, I also welcome them into our state. Additionally, to alleviate the need for subsequent consent to be given, this consent is given until revoked.

We are committed to working with your administration to ensure that refugees are properly vetted and arrive here in a legal, orderly manner. Kansans are among the most welcoming, kindhearted people in the nation. They will continue to embrace these peaceful refugees into their communities.

— Laura Kelly, Governor of Kansas