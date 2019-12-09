Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.06; Corn $3.57; Milo $3.27; Soybeans $8.07
PCP prices: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.70; Milo/cwt. $5.64; Soybeans $8.25
Scoular: Wheat $4.11; Corn $3.62; Milo $3.32; Soybeans $8.07
