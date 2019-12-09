It wasn’t the prettiest win for the Bethel College men’s basketball team, but its the kind you need to win to contend for a championship play.

The Threshers overcame several stretches of sloppy play to top the Bethany Swedes 86-79 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel improves to 11-2, 6-1 in KCAC play.

“I thought it was ugly at times,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “We had little five-minute stretches where we couldn’t get a stop. We put them at the free throw line. We started out opening up a lead early, but then we didn’t put them away. Then we had segments where I thought we were phenomenal. We’d score eight points, six points and then shut them down. We have to be a little more consistent. It’s always nice to win when you’re not playing your best. They ran out of steam. It was the third game of the week. It’s been a long week. We’ve had guys play 30, 35 minutes in three games this week. That gets tough.”

Terrell Marshall and Garrett White led Bethel with 20 points each. Jaylon Scott scored 16 points with nine rebounds. Clifford Byrd II scored 10 points. The only Bethel starter not in double figures was Poe Bryant with nine points. Dakota Foster came off the bench with seven points and nine rebounds in limited time.

Bethany, 5-7 overall and 1-7 in KCAC play, was led by Justin Jones with 30 points. Isiah Saenz scored 15. Ray Miller scored 11 off the bench.

Bethel jumped out to a 12-2 lead. After a 5-0 Bethany run, the Threshers made a 9-0 run. The Swedes drew as close as three. A Jones layup at the buzzer got the Swedes within six, 39-33.

Bethel opened the second half with a 6-2 run to get back out by 10. The Threshers extended the lead to 15, but Bethany was able to get within eight with under nine minutes to play.

Both teams struggled to score in the closing minutes.

Bethel hosts McPherson at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulldogs are 8-4, 5-3 in KCAC play, falling to Oklahoma Wesleyan 88-80 Saturday at home.

“Mac is playing really well,” Artaz said. “They will be playing really fast, aggressive, trapping. They will be different to any team we’ve played so far. It will be an up-tempo game, which is good for us. That’s what we do. It will be a fun game to watch. If I was going to pay money for a ticket, this might be the one. You will get your money’s worth from the speed of the game.”

BETHANY (5-7, 1-7 KCAC) — Baptiste Chazelas 2-3 0-0 4, Isiah Saenz 3-17 6-6 15, Bryant Young 0-0 0-0 0, Braylen Young 0-6 0-0 0, Jovan Elezovic 1-1 0-1 2, Dalton Smyres 0-1 2-2 2, Kristjian Joksomovic 3-4 0-0 6, Dylan Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Timothy Yoder 0-0 0-0 0, Ray Miller 4-6 3-5 11, Toby Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Milton Massey 4-6 0-0 9, Justin Jones 12-24 2-2 30. TOTALS 29-68 13-16 79.

BETHEL (11-2, 6-1 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 3-10 3-7 9, Tavaughn Flowers 0-3 0-0 0, Terrell Marshall 6-10 6-6 20, Garrett White 7-13 3-6 20, Greg White 0-1 0-0 0, Clifford Byrd II 3-4 4-6 10, Kylon Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Dakota Foster 3-7 0-0 7, Jaylon Scott 4-13 6-10 16, Scott Garriga 2-4 0-0 4. TOTALS 28-65 22-35 86.

Bethany;33;46;—79

Bethel;39;47;—86

Total fouls — Bethany 21, Bethel 13. Technical fouls — Bethany: Saenz 3:16-2h. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Bethany 8-34 (Saenz 3-11, Young 0-6, Joksomovic 0-1, Massey 1-2, Jones 4-14), Bethel 8-25 (P.Bryant 0-1, Flowers 0-2, Marshall 2-2, Ga.White 3-8, Gr.White 0-1, Byrd II 0-1, Foster 1-5, Scott 2-5). Rebounds — Bethany 40 (Chazelas 8, Jones 8), Bethel 37 (Foster 9, Scott 9). Assists — Bethany 12 (Saenz 4), Bethel 14 (P.Bryant 3, Byrd II 3, Scott 3). Turnovers — Bethany 17 (Jones 4), Bethel 14 (Marshall 6). Blocked shots — Bethany 2 (Chazelas 1, Miller 1), Bethel 6 (Ga.White 2, Foster 2). Steals — Bethany 8 (Saenz 3), Bethel 15 (P.Bryant 4, Scott 4).