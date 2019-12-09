Retired school personnel to meet

The Harvey County Association of Retired School Personnel will meed at 9 a.m. Dec. 13 in the Sunflower Room of the Newton Activity Center, 415 N. Poplar.

The program will be offered by Hesston High School students. Club members should bring goodies.

Goessel to host Christmas concert

The Goessel High School Choir and Band will give a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 in the high school auditorium, 100 E. Main, Goessel. The choir will feature special bluegrass instrumentalists, seasonal songs in various styles, and a community sing-along of Handel's Messiah Chorus. The band repertoire will include arrangements of well-known holiday favorites. The concert is free and open to the public.

'Night in the Barn' coming up

A family event for all ages, Night in the Barn is a live Nativity event hosted on the farm of Brandon and Kristi Unruh, also known as Papa’s Pumpkin Patch. Tabor Mennonite Church is carrying on with the tradition from Carol Duerksen and Maynard Knepp.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22. Night in the Barn includes a walking tour with Christmas carols and animals to bring the Nativity story to life. Hot chocolate or cider with Christmas goodies is provided. Dress according to the weather. Donations will be taken to support the youth program of Tabor Mennonite Church.

The location is 6 miles north of Newton on K-15 highway, then three-quarters of a mile east. Call 620-367-2721 for questions.