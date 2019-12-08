Sedgwick County District Judge Terry Pullman filed May 6 to run for re-election next year in the 18th Judicial District, but died Nov. 27 after battling cancer.

As of Friday, he remained listed as a candidate on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

State law does not offer guidance for this exact situation, responded Katie Koupal, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Communications and Policy.

Koupal cited one state statute that allows for the automatic withdrawal of a name from the general election ballot due to death, but Pullman filed to run in the August 2020 Republican primary.

Under another statute, a deceased individual would no longer meet the license or residency requirements for district judge, she pointed out.

“The executor of his estate may also submit a written withdrawal of the candidacy,” Koupal wrote. The Secretary of State’s office has historically removed deceased candidates from the ballot, she said.

Pullman began serving on the bench in 2001. He was the only candidate to file for the Division 16 position.

“Our office is aware of the passing of Judge Pullman and offers condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time,” Koupal wrote.