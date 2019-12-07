McPHERSON — The Newton High School girls’ wrestling team had their first-ever tournament, competing Saturday at the McPherson Invitational.

No team scores were kept, but the Railers claimed two second-place finishes, two third-place finishes and two third-place finishes.

Elia Bergquist finished second at 101 pounds (B bracket) at 2-1. Alexis Ellis finished second at 136 pounds (B bracket) at 2-1.

Emily Torres finished third at 109 pounds at 2-2. Jaye Skinner finished third at 116 pounds at 0-2.

Diana Hatch was fourth at 101 pounds at 0-3. Maylee Edwards was fourth at 143 pounds at 2-3. Jaymie Murry finished 1-2 at 155 pounds.

Newton hosts Salina Central at 6 p.m. Thursday for a dual meet.

McPherson Invitational

Newton results

101 — 4. Diana Hatch (0-3): L Breckyn Elliott (Great Bend) :22; L Lainie Burkhart (Eisenhower) :32; L Riley Baker (McPherson) :18.

101 B — 2. Elia Berquist (2-1): L Natalie Hedlund (McPherson) 2:30; W Sonia Vazquez (Hutchinson) 7-2; W Karley Stukey (Great Bend) 1:28.

109 — 3. Emily Torres (2-2): L Ali Pierce (Great Bend) :27; W Caitlyn White (Great Bend) 1:45; L Aubree Martens (McPherson) :41; W Natasha Reyes (Great Bend) 7-0.

116 — 3. Jaye Skinner (0-2): L Ashlyn Weber (Great Bend) 9-6; L Abby White (Great Bend) 6-0.

136 B — 2. Alexis Ellis (2-1): W Cara Hubenet (McPherson) 2:32; L Lyah Duenas (Junction City) 3:28; W Rosa Campos (Great Bend) 3:46.

143 — 4. Maylee Edwards (2-3): L Marissa Hanrahan (Great Bend) 1:18; L Haley Schafer (McPherson) 1:41; L Sydney Boyle (Trego Community) 10-4; W Brooke Swango (Junction City) :29; W medical forfeit over Briana Perez (Great Bend).

155 — Jaymie Murry's (1-2): QF. L Lauren Kinsey (Nickerson) 1:02; CQF. W Aislynn Bailey (Junction City) 1:13; CSF. L Destiny Lewis (Great Bend) :18.

Newton JV results

113 — 2. Josiah Schmidt (1-2): W Brock Burgess (McPherson) 11-9; L Brock Burgess (McPherson) 1:44; L Brock Burgess (McPherson) :21.

132 — 1. Tjaden Simmons (3-0):W Gavin Richardson (McPherson) 5-0; W Tucker Ciarmoli (McPherson) 1:13; W Seth Allen (Hutchinson) tech.fall 15-0.

132 B — 1. Avery Dutcher (4-0):W Jordan Baggett (Buhler) :44; W Jace Anderson (McPherson) 7-0; W Sammy Christians (Hutchinson) 10-3; W Bradon Miller (Eisenhower) 7-0.

145 — 2. Arnold Aguilar (1-1): W Bryaden Brickell (Eisenhower) 3:47; L Anthony Blackwell (Hutchinson) 2:59.

160 — 2. Brody Harper (2-1): W Kerigan Burkhart (Eisenhower) 5-1; W Wyatt Littlechild (Trego Community) :49; L Nate Rogers (McPherson) 6-0.

195 — 3. Michael Tyrell (0-2): L Ryder Peterson (McPherson) 1:06; L Jayden Crabbs (Hutchinson) 1:21.

220 — 3. K.P. Suriyapong (2-2):L Adam Bischoff (Eisenhower) won by fall over K.p Suriyapong (Newton) 1:36; W Carter Grosse (Newton) 4-2; W Jose Ceniceros (Hutchinson) maj.dec. 8-0; L Lane Thompson (McPherson) :54.

220 — 4. Carter Grosse (1-3): L Lane Thompson (McPherson) :34; W Jose Ceniceros (Hutchinson) 1:27; L K.P. Suriyapong (Newton) 4-2; L Adam Bischoff (Eisenhower) 3:30.