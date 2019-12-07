VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team claimed three individual champions and a fourth-place team finish Friday at the Valley Center Pools Invitational.

Great Bend won the tournament at 211, followed by Valley Center at 152, Rose Hill at 142, Newton at 131.5 and Bishop Carroll at 127.5.

Winning their weight classes for the Railers were Nick Treaster at 106 pounds at 5-0, A.B. Stokes at 113 pounds at 3-0 and Grant Treaster at 120 pounds at 5-0. Nick Treaster posted four pins and a technical fall. Grant Treaster won four pins and a major decision. Stokes won two pins and a decision.

Rio Gomez finished third at heavyweight at 4-1.

Sawyer Mock was fourth at 138 pounds at 3-2. Josh Edson was fourth at 160 pounds at 2-3. Ricky Parga was fourth at 220 pounds at 2-3. Clayton Kaufman was sixth at 126 pounds at 2-3. Spencer Steinmetz was seventh at 145 pounds at 2-3. Clayton Smith was seventh at 170 pounds at 2-3.

Ben Reyes was 0-5 at 152 pounds. Trent Henrich was 0-4 at 195 pounds.

Newton competes at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Salina Central.

Valley Center Pools

Friday

Team scores — Great Bend 211, Valley Center 152, Rose Hill 142, Newton 131.5, Bishop Carroll 127.5, Douglass 94.5, Salina South 90, Andover Central 83, Wichita Heights 66.5, Bluesteam 0, Circle 0, Derby 0, Garden City 0, Hays 0, Mulvane 0, Topeka West 0, Wichita West 0.

Newton results

106 — 1. Nick Treaster (5-0): W Kayden Moffit (Valley Center) :18; W Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) tech.fall 18-1, 4:00; W Elias Powell (Wichita Heights) 1:29; W Isaac Martinez (Salina South) 1:07. F. W Braden Tatum (Rose Hill) 1:36.

113 — 1. A.B. Stokes (3-0): W Luke Rider (Wichita Heights) 2:40; W Avery Wolf (Great Bend) 6-0; W Skyler Jones (Andover Central) 1:33.

120 — 1. Grant Treaster (5-0): W Sam Gorges (Bishop Carroll) :53; W Paul Klein (Andover Central) :39; W John Szot (Great Bend) 1:25.

SF. W Darius Dixon (Wichita Heights) :22; F. W Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) maj.dec. 14-2.

126 — 6. Clayton Kaufman (2-3):L Carson Ochoa (Salina South) 1:58; L Alyeus Craig (Valley Center) 2:42; W Devin Klug (Andover Central) 1:13.

CSF. W Ryan Pacha (Bishop Carroll) 9-5; CF. L Charlie Black (Rose Hill) 9-5.

138 — 4. Sawyer Mock (3-2): W Anthony Tabor (Rose Hill) 1:34; W Jamie Ownbey (Andover Central) :23; L Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) 4-2 OT; W Jesus Banda (Salina South) 1:54. Third:L Quinn Hoffman (Great Bend) 6-2.

145 — 7. Spencer Steinmetz (2-3): L Peyton Besco (Rose Hill) 1:37; W Tre Karagianis (Douglass) 1:40; L Easton Boone (Valley Center) 3-0; L Finley Jameson (Andover Central) 1:55. Seventh: W Dakota Scott (Wichita Heights) 4-0.

152 — 8. Ben Reyes (0-5): L Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) 3:35; L Caleb Copeland (Salina South) 2:00; L Andrew Husband (Bishop Carroll) 8-3. CSF: L Tate Schurle (Valley Center) 12-7; Seventh: L Nicholas Parker (Douglass) 2:06.

160 — 4. Josh Edson (2-3): W Dalton Hilyard (Douglass) :30; L Hunter Trail (Bishop Carroll) inj.default 4:25; W Mason Sanchez (Andover Central) :34.SF. L Alex Randolph (Great Bend) 5-0 won by injury forfeit; Third: L Trynten Flores (Valley Center) injury forfeit.

170 — 7. Clayton Smith (2-3): L Brandon Jeffries (Salina South) 1:08; L Scott Heilman (Great Bend) :37; L Kaleb Voegeli (Valley Center) :38; W Riley Frank (Andover Central) 3:22. Seventh: W Dominic Utter (Wichita Heights) 2:54.

195 — 8. Trent Henrich (0-4): L Clayton Elliott (Douglass) 2:44; L Tommy Rogers (Rose Hill) 3:19; L Adrian Hurtado (Great Bend) 2:26. Seventh: L Isaac Beckman (Salina South) :50.

220 — 4. Ricky Parga (2-3): W Gabe Havlovic (Bishop Carroll) 7-5; L Joseph Martin (Douglass) 2:50; W Brandon Fletcher (Salina South) 5-3 OT; L Gary Tran (Rose Hill) 3-2; L Murphy Ownbey (Andover Central) :33.

HWT — 3. Rio Gomez (4-1): W Gabe Arredondo (Bishop Carroll) 2:47; W Eli Hunt (Valley Center) 2:56; L Caylen Lowery (Wichita Heights) 3:55; W Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) 3:39. Third: W Kayson Dietz (Salina South) 6-2.