Hutchinson’s residential streets slated to get surface improvements in 2020 generally are west of Plum Street and north of Avenue A.

The city is budgeted to spend $1,002,000 on residential street maintenance and $1,595,000 on arterial street maintenance. Combined, the nearly $2.6 million will exceed approximately $2.1 million for 2019 and $2.4 million for 2018.

The City Council approved the proposed 2020 program on Tuesday. Scheduled for the more expensive mill and asphalt overlay improvements are arterial street sections that include:

• South Plum Street, from approximately East Avenue E south.

• East Avenue G, from South Plum Street east to William Street.

• Enterprise Drive, from west of Commerce Street to Airport Road.

• East 4th Avenue, from approximately Fontron east to Airport Road.

Residential streets to get attention include:

• Those streets generally in a northwest grid just south of 17th Avenue, west of Main Street, north of 11th Avenue, and east of Woodlawn.

• Poplar Street north from 17th Avenue to 20th Avenue, and 20th Avenue, east from Main Street to Poplar Street.

• Walnut Street, from about 11th Avenue to 16th Avenue.

• Two blocks of 16th Avenue and 14th Avenue, west from Plum Street.

• A small grid area east of Plum Street in the area of 16th Avenue.

• A segment of 18th Avenue west of Plum Street.

• A diagonal segment of Graber Road, south of West 17th Avenue.

• A grid generally west of Plum Street, south of 3rd Avenue, north of Avenue A, and east of Whiteside Street. Many blocks but not all in that rectangle will be addressed.

• Short segments of Madison Street south of 5th Avenue, and 3rd Avenue to Madison Street.

• Severance Street south of Avenue C.

• Halstead Street, between Carey Boulevard and Avenue G.

The city has multiple options for residential streets that are less expensive than the asphalt overlay for the more heavily traveled arterial streets.

In order of the least expensive to the more comprehensive, according to the city memo, are:

• Chip seal: A thin film of heated asphalt liquid is sprayed on the road, followed by the placement of aggregate or chips.

• Double chip seal: Two layers of the chip seal process.

• Scrub seal: Similar to the chip seal but a broom forces the liquid asphalt further into the surface cracks on the road.

• Cape seal: A combination of a chip seal and slurry seal. The latter involves a mixture of asphalt, binders, and aggregate.

The cape seal is planned for some of the southwest streets, while the double chip seal will be used on many residential streets, including in the northwest grid.

Bid openings for the street projects are expected to be opened in February.