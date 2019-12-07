The Bethel College women’s basketball team hit a pair of individual milestones, but couldn’t hang on to an early lead, falling to Bethany 65-62 in KCAC play Saturday at Thresher Gym.

Abby Schmidt scored her 1,000th career point and tied the single-game rebound record with 22. She finished with 18 points on eight of 10 shooting from the field.

“It’s a team accomplishment,” Schmidt said. “My teammates have to get me the ball. It’s an honor to be able to do that, but I have had some really good teammates.

“We had a little bit of trouble with the press tonight. That’s on all of us. We need to relax more and calm down. We need to come together. We came in this year with the mentality that we win together and lose together.”

“That’s a special moment for her,” Bethel coach Drew Johnson said. “She should enjoy that. She’s been so good and so consistent night-in and night-out. She did a great job in this one. Turnovers cost us and that’s not on her. We need to find ways to get the ball. She only had 10 shots and hit eight of them. We’re not getting her the ball enough.”

Sena Aktas led Bethany (8-5, 5-3 KCAC) with 11 points. Autumn Garrett added 10.

Brielle Hampton added 15 points for Bethel. Kelsi Fitzgerald added 10.

Bethel was outscored 30-12 from 3-point range and hampered by 30 turnovers. Bethel was 16 of 27 from the free throw line.

“(Turnovers) have been the story of our season so far,” Johnson said. “It’s now on us. We need to get the kids in the right position and the right skill sets. We have tried a number of different press breaks. We have to get that taken care of.”

Bethel jumped out to a 16-1 lead, but Bethany ended the quarter on an 8-2 run. Bethel opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run.

Schmidt posted her 1,000th point on a layup with 4:37 left in the half.

Bethany got back to within 10 with 4:12 remaining on a layup off a turnover. Halei Worthman hit a trey at the buzzer to get the Swedes within seven, 33-26.

Bethany scored the first three points of the third quarter. A Kelsi Mueller trey, followed by a Lauren Welsch layup off a Bethel turnover on the inbounds, tied the score with 6:43 left in the period.

Autumn Garrett hit a trey with 4:05 left to give Bethany its first lead of the game. Bethel trailed by six at the end of the quarter, 50-44.

Bethel trailed by eight early in the fourth quarter. A pair of Hampton free throws with 2:17 in regulation got Bethel within one. Bethel missed four chances to regain the lead, but Bethany couldn’t capitalize. Schmidt tied the school single-game rebound record on a missed Swede free throw with 29.8 seconds to play.

Garrett hit two free throws with 19.3 seconds left to put the Swedes back up by three. Bethel then missed a 3-point attempt and a layup, but Josie Calzonetti was fouled, hitting one of two free throws with 6.1 seconds remaining.

Aktas answered with one of two free throws with 4.4 seconds to play. A Bethel 3-point attempt at the buzzer was blocked.

Bethel is 6-6, 3-4 in KCAC play, and hosts McPherson at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulldogs are 8-6, 4-4 in KCAC play, after a 69-63 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan.

“We have to find a way to get our kids prepared for the moment at hand,” Johnson said. “The conference is really competitive. It’s going to be a long year and a long ride. We have to take it one game at a time. There is no magic fix. We have to be ready to compete on Monday.”

BETHANY (8-5, 5-3 KCAC) — Lauren Welsch 2-6 4-6 8, Halei Wortham 3-5 1-1 9, Hannah Ferguson 1-9 1-2 3, Sitori Carver 0-0 0-0 0, Sena Aktas 4-5 1-2 12, Kelsi Mueller 2-5 0-0 6, Vasha Moore 4-14 0-0 8, Autumn Garrett 3-9 3-7 10, Destinee Goodin 1-1 1-2 3, Julia Nyguard 2-3 0-0 6. TOTALS 22-57 11-20 65.

BETHEL (6-6, 3-4 KCAC) — Tierra Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Brielle Hampton 5-14 5-6 15, Lindsey Heim 1-3 0-0 2, Josie Calzonetti 1-1 5-8 8, Claira Spurgeon 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsi Fitzgerald 3-7 2-4 10, Kendall Michalski 1-6 2-4 4, Kayla Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Schmidt 8-10 2-5 18, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Melinda Vargas 2-3 0-0 5. TOTALS 21-44 16-27 62.

Bethany;8;18;24;15;—65

Bethel;18;15;11;18;—62

Total fouls — Bethany 20, Bethel 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Bethany (Welsch 0-1, Wortham 2-4, Aktas 3-4, Mueller 2-3, Moore 0-1, Garrett 1-3, Nyguard 2-2), Bethel (Hampton 0-1, Heim 0-1, Calzonetti 1-1, Fitzgerald 2-2, Michalski 0-2, Vargas 1-1). Rebounds — Bethany 20 (Welsch 4), Bethel 38 (Schmidt 22). Assists — Bethany 9 (Welsch 3, Mueller 3), Bethel 11 (Michalski 4). Turnovers — Bethany 14 (Ferguson 2, Welsch 2, Nygard 2, Garret 2, Moore 2), Bethel 30 (Michalski 8). Blocked shots — Bethany 5 (Nyguard 4), Bethel 4 (Schmidt 4). Steals — Bethany 18 (Nyguard 4), Bethel 3 (Schmidt 2).