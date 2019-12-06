







In accordance with Executive Order 10-12, and in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7, 2019, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on December 7.







President Donald J. Trump also issued a flag directive honoring Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day as a day to honor those who were killed 78 years ago at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.







“Today, we honor and remember those brave American service members who were killed on December 7, 1941, when Japan attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor,” Kelly said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to all U.S. military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our country.”







To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, please visit https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/kansas-flag-honors.