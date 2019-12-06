HAYS — When four goldendoodle puppies were found abandoned by the side of an Ellis County road in early November, Jennifer Hecker saw a perfect opportunity.

Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, of which Hecker is executive director, had recently retired Sunny, an 11-year-old golden retriever, as its service dog and was looking for another.

“We’ve been looking specifically for a goldendoodle because of the breed — they’re low allergen, low shedding, and they’re really, really great with kids and adults," she said. “But of course, they’re very expensive."

Goldendoodles — a cross between a poodle and golden retriever — are not recognized as a breed by kennel clubs but have become popular since the 1990s for the reasons Hecker mentioned.

Puppies are sold from upwards of $1,500, said Betty Hanson, director of the Humane Society of the High Plains, 2050 E. US-40 highway. The male goldendoodle puppies were taken there after being found Nov. 7 at 240th and Bison Road.

When the puppies were posted as being available for adoption, the humane society received about 70 inquiries in the first two days. Applications to adopt the puppies came from all across the country, including Pennsylvania and Oregon, she said.

Hecker and her husband donated the adoption fee for Options and named the puppy Arthur Fonzarelli, or “Fonzie” for short, after the character in the 1970s TV series “Happy Days.”

“He just seemed like a really interesting guy, the coolest laid-back dog of the four of them. He needs a good, strong, cool name. So Arthur Fonzarelli it is,” Hecker said Tuesday in her basement office of Options' headquarters at 2716 Plaza Avenue as Fonzie played with some of his toys.

Fonzie lives with the Heckers, along with now-retired Sunny and the couple's daughter’s cat, Gigi.

“Gigi is getting a lot of exercise,” Hecker said with a laugh as she watched Fonzie play.

Hecker is training the 4½-month-old pup, bringing him to the office to help socialize him. One command he’s learning is “touch,” in which he approaches a person and nudges their outstretched hand with his nose.

“That helps ensure that they actually come all the way to you,” Hecker said. “It’s only been three weeks, but he’s picked up on it really quickly. He’s picked up on ‘sit’ very quickly also, and ‘leave it,’” she said.

After he learns his obedience training, Fonzie will be put to work as a therapy dog for the victims of sexual and domestic violence Options works with in a 17,000-square-mile area. The organization has a shelter in Hays that can house up to 20 people — women, children, men and even entire families who have had to leave their homes because of domestic violence. They are also working on establishing a shelter in Colby, where an office was opened last year.

A therapy dog can play an important role for the clients, Hecker said.

A few years ago, Options worked with a boy of 6 or 7 who came from a domestic violence situation and also had a difficult time talking about what happened, she said.

“When we introduced the therapy dog that first day, he laid down on the floor, right next to his ear, and he told Sunny every terrible thing that happened to him, every terrible thing he’d seen happen to his mom and his sister that he’d never been able to tell another person. He said to the dog, ‘I know you can keep my secrets,’” she said.