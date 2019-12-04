The Newton High School basketball teams scrimmaged while the other Railer winter sports teams (with the exception of bowling) were introduced Tuesday at the Winter Sports Kickoff at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Railer boys’ swim team will and wrestling teams will be the first to open the seasons. The swim team hosts its first invitational at 2 p.m. Thursday at the NHS pool. The wrestling teams have a dual meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson, followed by the Valley Center Invitational Friday.

The basketball teams open the season at home Friday against Goddard Eisenhower. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.

The Railer bowling team is hosting tryouts this week with the season opening in January.