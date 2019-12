Celebration of Life for Janie Nourot, formerly of Ottawa, will 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Lamb-Robert Funeral Home, Ottawa. Brief comments and reflections beginning at 5 p.m. She was the proud mother of five sons — Jay Dee, Jeff, Jamie, Jere, and Jason Sellers. For more information go to www.lamb-roberts.com.