OTTAWA — A live Nativity scene of the real Christmas story will unfold in the crisp night air for three performances this weekend.

Bethlehem — which features local artisans, live animals along with free admission, hot cocoa, coffee and cookies — runs from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Sylvester Farm, 1792 Kingman Road. The production is a 40-minute walking tour with carts available for those with special needs.

The event is sponsored by the Ottawa Bible Church in cooperation with several area churches and many volunteers. The tradition is in its 16th year.

A shuttle service will be available with parking at Orlis Cox.

Large groups and those with special needs can register for specific time slots at ottawabiblechurch.youcanbook.me. Tours will run about 15 minutes apart.

The experience is a real-life depiction of what it was like when Jesus was born with live actors portraying Joseph, Mary, baby Jesus and many others. Each of the actors and actresses are volunteers who worked to memorize a script the past couple of months in preparation for the event.

This version of the project is meant to minister to the community by publicly presenting an interactive living Nativity that accurately portrays the biblical significance of the birth and life of Jesus Christ, organizers said.

The event is outside in the cool air with luminaries lighting the route to each station, which gives it a surreal feel, organizers said.

All donations go to Hope House and the LifeCare Center.

Following the tour, free hot chocolate, coffee and cookies are available.

The first production of the Bethlehem Project was conducted in 2003 around the pond at Norm and Ellen Mast’s farm. It moved to Ottawa’s GreatLife golf course (2010-11) and has had a home at Russ and Sandy Sylvester’s farm since 2012.