Missing Inman man with dementia found safe

INMAN — A 70-year-old Inman man with dementia who had been the subject of a Silver Alert on Monday has been found safe in central Kansas, authorities said.

The Inman Police Department reported Tuesday that Richard W. Andrus was located overnight in Rice County.

This statewide Silver Alert for Andrus subsequently was canceled.

The Inman Police Department early Monday requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue the Silver Alert for Andrus, whose whereabouts were unknown at the time.

Prior to the Silver Alert being issued, Andrus had last been seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at his home in Inman, a town of about 1,400 people in McPherson County. Inman is located about 10 miles southwest of the city of McPherson.

Andrus was last known to be driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a Vietnam Veteran tag, heading in an unknown direction.

Driver arrested after pursuit

TONGANOXIE — A Tonganoxie man was apprehended after he allegedly led authorities on a chase in Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties, according to the Leavenworth County undersheriff.

The pursuit began at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of 207th Street and Donahoo Road.

Deputies with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the driver of an Isuzu Hombre that was traveling north on 207th Street. Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said deputies were attempting to stop the driver for an alleged speeding violation.

The driver allegedly did not stop, resulting in the pursuit.

Deputies used a tire deflation device in Leavenworth County, which Sherley said destroyed one of the truck’s tires. But the driver allegedly continued to lead authorities on a chase.

Members of the Kansas Highway Patrol used another tire deflation device after the vehicle had entered Interstate 70.

The vehicle came to a stop on I-70 near 57th Street in Wyandotte County, according to Sherley.