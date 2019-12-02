Remsberg leads

Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Newton High School graduate Kadin Remsberg is heading for a bowl game after the U.S. Air Force Academy football team posted a 20-6 win over Wyoming Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Remsberg is a sophomore running back for the Falcons. He led the Falcons with 63 yards rushing on 14 carries. He added a pass reception for -2 yards.

For the season, Remsberg led the team in rushing with 872 yards on 155 carries. He scored seven touchdowns. Remsberg had three catches for 29 yards.

Air Force finished the season 10-2, 7-1 in Mountain West Conference play. It was the fourth best regular-season record in Falcon history

The Falcons finished second in the Mountain Division, a game behind Boise State.

Air Force is ranked 25th in the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Coaches poll.

The Falcons are expected to accept a bowl bid when they are announced after next week’s conference championship games.

Kaiser signs

with Newman

WICHITA – Hesston High School senior Elise Kaiser signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Newman University in Wichita beginning in the fall.

Kaiser is a 5-foot-10 senior guard-forward. As a junior, she averaged 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.9 steals a game, while earning All-Central Kansas League and all-state honors.

Kaiser is a 4.0 student and intends on majoring in pre-medicine at Newman. She attends St. Mary’s Church Newton.

Newman is an NCAA Division II school in Wichita. The Jets recently joined the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The team is currently 3-4, opening MIAA play this week.

Thunder drops

two games

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder dropped a pair of games to the Kansas City Mavericks during the weekend in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder fell 4-3 in overtime in a game that started Friday and had to be finished Sunday because of ice conditions. Wichita fell 6-2 Saturday.

In Saturday’s game, Darian Dziurzynski and Ryan Van Stralen each scored two goals for the Mavericks. C.J. Eick added a goal. Rocco Carzo scored a goal with an assist. Bryan Lemos had three assists.

Nick Schneider had 30 saves in goal for the Mavericks.

Beau Starrett and Cameron Hebig each scored for Wichita. Evan Weninger had 27 saves in goal.

In the suspended game, Zach Osburn scored the game-winner for the Mavericks midway in the overtime period with an assist from David Dziurzynski. Van Stralen scored two goals. Tad Kozun added a goal. David Dziurzynski had two assists. Tyler Parsons had 28 saves in goal.

Ostap Safin scored a goal with an assist to lead Wichita. Starrtt and Spencer Dorowicz each added a goal. Weninger had 25 saves. Mitch Gillam had 23 saves.

Wichita remains in fourth place in the Mountain Division at 9-7-5-0, eight points behind leader Rapid City. Kansas City is 8-9-2-0, seventh place in the division and 13 points out of first.

Wednesday's game at Rapid City has been postponed until 5:05 p.m. Jan. 26 because of the weather there.

Wichita and Kansas City meet at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Siverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, Mo.

THUNDER ALUM MAKES NHL DEBUT — Former Wichita Thunder goalkeeper Chris Driedger made his debut for the Florida Panthers of the NHL Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Sunrise, Fla.

It was his first NHL start.

Driedger stopped 27 shots on goal.

A seven-year pro, Driedger played two games for the Thunder in the 2016-17 season, losing both games.

Drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the third round in 2012, he played three games with Ottawa over three seasons. He started this season with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

He is the fourth player for the Thunder to reach the NHL.