A chase originating in McPherson County on the interstate ended about 25 miles away in Hillsboro.

At about 8 a.m. a McPherson County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 135, but the suspect fled the scene before driving onto U.S. 56 and taking officers on a chase.

Near Hillsboro the suspect exited the car, with a gun in hand. Marion County emergency alerts sent a text alert of an "Armed subject in Hillsboro" and for residents to "Keep doors locked and do not open the door for anyone besides law enforcement."

The message contained a description of a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officers made an arrest on Third Street in Hillsboro.

The McPherson Sheriff's Department is still investigating the case, and will release more information later today.

Assisting agencies included the Kansas Highway Patrol, Marion County Sheriff's Office and Hillsboro Police Department.