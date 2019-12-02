Tuesday 3

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

Farmer's Market at the Fieldhouse: 4-7 p.m., 140 N. Fifth. Indoor, weekly farmers market in Salina brought to you by Live Well Saline County. 785-827-1312; livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Salina Planning Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Dr. Paul Mkandawire at KU School of Medicine - Salina: 5 p.m., 138 N. Santa Fe Avenue. The international response to Ebola and HIV and AIDS. 785-822-0400, lindsay.harroff@gmail.com.

Glass Ornament Making: 6 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. For ages 10 years and older. Registration required. 825-4624.

Alzheimer’s Prevention Classes: 6:30 p.m., Residence 600, 600 E. Elm. Free five-week Lifestyle Empowerment for Alzheimer’s Prevention (LEAP) program. 785-829-6207, mcarlgren@occk.com.

Convention and Tourism Committee meeting: 7:30 a.m., Salina Annex, Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Ash.

KWU Jazz/Percussion Ensemble Concert: 7:30 p.m., Pioneer Hall, 100 E. Claflin. Admission is free. Information: jordan.matheney@kwu.edu.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.

ABILENE — "Makin' Magic: 25 years of fun": 2 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Tickets, $10 students and $20 adults. Rated PG. 785-263-4574, kim@greatplainstheatre.com.

Wednesday 4

Medicare Open Enrollment Drug Plan Comparison: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Elm. Bring Medicare card, list of prescription medications with dosage and frequency. Walk-in, no appointments. 785-309-5850, dwood@ksu.edu.

Alzheimer’s Prevention Classes: 9:30 a.m., Salina Family YMCA, 570 YMCA. Free five-week Lifestyle Empowerment for Alzheimer’s Prevention (LEAP) program. 785-829-6207, mcarlgren@occk.com.

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Winter Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

Excel Basics: 6 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Spreadsheet class; questions are welcomed. Registration required.

Salina Toastmasters Club: 6:30 p.m., McKenzie Center, 308 W. Elm. Open to all ages to help with speaking, presentations and self-confidence. Everyone welcome to attend. 785-949-2230.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

Google Sheets Basics: 7 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Alternative to Microsoft Excel. Registration required.

Jolly Mixers dance with Triple Play: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

Old Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page and play your favorite albums, or just enjoy the music.

KWU's Singing Coyotes in concert: 7:30 p.m., University United Methodist Church, 1509 S. Santa Fe. Admission is free. 785-827-5541, anne.gassmann@kwu.edu.

ABILENE — "Makin' Magic: 25 years of fun": 2 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Tickets, $10 students and $20 adults. Rated PG. 785-263-4574, kim@greatplainstheatre.com.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

COLBY — "A Festival of Christmas" at Prairie Museum of Art and History: 5-7:30 p.m., 1905 S. Franklin. Annual fundraiser gala with hors d’oeuvres, drinks, music and auction. 785-460-4590, museumed@st-tel.net.

MARQUETTE — 73rd Annual Swedish Supper: 5-8 p.m., Elim Lutheran Church, 403 Lincoln. Live music. Admission by donation. 785-826-5544, ljohnson719@hotmail.com.

McPHERSON — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., McPherson College, 1600 Euclid. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.

NORTON — Cookie and Candy Walk: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Center, 208 W. Main. Fundraiser of United Methodist Women of Norton. Homemade cookies and candy for $6 per pound. Cinnamon rolls and coffee for sale. Proceeds benefit mission projects.

SCANDIA — Republic County Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Scandia Library, 318 Fourth. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.