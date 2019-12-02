U.S. Rep. Ron Estes recently visited Bunting’s Newton location.

Estes serves the 4th Congressional District of Kansas and was accompanied by district director Debbie Luper and press secretary Roman Rodriguez.

Estes and his team met with president Bob Bunting, chief financial officer Bill Wagner, division controller Molly Taiclet, director of sales Rod Henricks, material handling product manager Don Suderman, and general manager Kevin Miller. Estes was provided with an explanation of the company’s history, the products the company makes, the industries served, and Bunting’s reach worldwide as a global magnetic force.

“The work that Bunting does is remarkably impressive,” Estes said. “When most people hear the word magnets, they probably think of the small magnets on their refrigerator. It was great to tour Bunting's facilities and see just how much more they produce in Newton and talk about the incredibly unique and patented services offered. I greatly appreciated the hospitality and time of the folks at Bunting and am glad that this global company is located right here in south central Kansas.”

Congressman Estes and his team were led by the Bunting team on an tour of the company’s manufacturing shop as well as Bunting’s on-site testing facility. At the on-site testing facility, Estes was shown live demonstrations of several pieces of Bunting equipment, including metal detection and can conveying equipment.

Founded in 1959 by Walter F. Bunting in Chicago, the company has remained family-owned and family-operated ever since. Walter’s son, Bob Bunting, serves as current president of the company, and Bob’s son, Robert Bunting Jr., serves as general manager of the magnet materials division.

The Newton facility opened 40 years ago.

Currently, Bunting Magnetics Co. is headquartered in Newton, with manufacturing and distribution facilities in Berkhamsted, England; DuBois, Pa.; Elk Grove Village, Ill.; Newton; and Redditch, England.