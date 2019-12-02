ALVA, Okla. — Despite keeping the starters on the bench for more than a half, the Bethel College men’s basketball team held its own in an 81-71 loss to NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State Saturday in non-conference play in Alva.

The game counted as an exhibition for the Threshers. The Rangers improve to 2-5.

Bethel led 16-14 after eight minutes of play. Bethel was down by one with 2:44 left in the half, but gave up a 7-1 run to trail 35-28 at the half.

The Rangers led by 12 with 15:47 to play. Bethel pulled to within three with 1:25 to play, but gave up a 3-pointer and four free throws in the remaining time.

Jack Peck led Northwestern with 18 points. Jaedon Whitfield scored 14 points with 13 rebounds. Cole Jones scored 12 points. Clive Allen and Parrish Hewitt each added 10 points.

Bethel got just 18 points out of its starting lineup, none of whom played more than 19 minutes. Jaylon Scott did have eight rebounds in 17 minutes of play.

Danen Kistner led Bethel with 16 points, hitting three of six 3-pointers. Jordan Neely hit four of seven 3-pointers for 12 points.

Bethel plays at 8 a.m. Monday at Ottawa and at 8 p.m. Thursday at Kansas Wesleyan.

BETHEL (9-1, exhibition) — Scott 2-3 2-2 8, P.Bryant 2-5 0-0 4, Byrd II 1-4 2-3 4, Ga.White 2-6 0-0 4, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0, Kistner 3-7 7-7 16, Neely 4-8 0-0 12, Flowers 3-7 2-3 8, Garriga 2-5 1-4 6, K.Bryant 2-3 1-3 5, Zewge 0-2 3-4 3, Wilkins 1-2 0-0 3, Gr.White 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 22-56 18-26 71.

NORTHWESTEN OKLAHOMA STATE (2-5) — Peck 6-11 5-6 18, Whitfield 5-9 4-9 14, Allen 2-8 6-8 10, Hewitt 4-11 1-2 10, A.J. Jones 1-1 3-4 5, C.Jones 4-5 0-0 12, Bailey 2=8 2=2 6. Thornton 2-2 0-0 4, Andres Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Clopton 0-0 0-0 0, Cashman 0-1 0-0 0, B.Bryant 0-1 0-2 0, TOTALS 27-59 21-33 81.

Bethel;28;43;—71

NWOSU;35;46;—81

Total fouls — BC 22, NW 22. Technical fouls — BC: K.Bryant. NW: Hewitt. Fouled out — NW: Hewitt. 3-point shooting — BC 9-32 (Scott 0-1, P.Bryant 0-3, Byrd II 0-2, Ga.White 0-3, Marshall 0-1, Kistner 3-6, Neely 4-7, Flowers 0-1, Garriga 1-3, Zewge 0-1, Wilkins 1-2, Gr.White 0-2), NW 6-17 (Peck 1-3, Allen 0-3, Hewitt 1-4, C.Jones 4-4, Bailey 0-3). Rebounds — BC 34 (Scott 8), NW 41 (Whitfield 13). Assists — BC 16 (Flowers 5), NW 17 (A.J. Jones 7). Turnovers — BC 22 (K.Bryant 3), NW 16 (Allen 4). Blocked shots — BC 4 (Scott 1, Ga.White 1, Garriga 1, K.Bryant 1), NW 2 (Whitfield 1, Bailey 1). Steals — BC 10 (P.Bryant 2, Garriga 2), NW 8 (Peck 2, C.Jones 2). Attendance — 291.