1. A Christmas tour

The Charles Olson Scholarship Holiday Home Tour of Four Festive Houses will be 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8.

The 51st anniversary tour features the Newton homes of John and Debbie Robinson, William and Mary Beck, and Richard Stinnett and Charlie Robinson. The fourth home is in North Newton and belongs to Conrad Snider and Diane Sorensen.

Musical performances include the Newton USD 373 String Ensemble under the direction of Kara Tann at the Stinnett/Robinson home. Those musicians are Rai Angolo, Hanna Brown, Olivia Oiler and Keaton Wetschensky. Father-son trumpet duo, Greg and Josh Bergman will be at John and Debbie Robinson’s home. Vada Snider, flute, and Karen Loucks, keyboard, will perform at the Beck home. Ethan Moulds will play the piano in the afternoon at the Snider/Robinson home, while Jonah Schloneger will play in the evening.

Tickets cost $13 and are available at Prairy Market and Deli, 601 N. Main St.

2. Museum hop

Newton-area museums will host “Five Places of Christmas” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7.

The annual holiday open house is a collaborative event among Carriage Factory Art Gallery, Harvey County Historical Museum, Kauffman Museum, Warkentin House and Bethel College Women’s Association. Admission is free for all of the venues, with most offering free refreshments and activities.

Commemorative ornaments made of local wood by Alvin Peters of North Newton will be offered for the first 100 people or families to visit all five places. Each attraction will have 20 ornaments to be given to the individuals or family to present a card stamped by all participating locations. One ornament per family, please.

3. See a play

HESSTON — Hesston College will celebrate the Christmas season with a performance combining music and theater in “Still, Small Voice” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hesston Mennonite Church. The performance is free and open to the public.

Poetry, prose and other reflections performed by Hesston College theater students will reflect the quiet and calm of the Nativity and be echoed by music of the same sentiment. Hesston College choirs, under the direction of Russell Adrian, will perform the music.

The program’s repertoire will include a diverse selection of music and theatrical styles as well as well-loved traditional Christmas pieces and storytelling.

4. See the parade

The Newton Lions Club sponsors the annual Parade of Lights. All of the participating floats in this classic Christmas parade are illuminated. Newton visitors and residents are invited to watch the parade, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The route follows Main Street in the historic downtown business district. Admission is free. The public is also invited to the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce at Fifth and Main streets from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for a free community open house. Following the parade, spectators can shop many downtown stores that will stay open late.

5. Hear some jazz

Bethel College jazz musicians will perform their Christmas Gala concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in Krehbiel Auditorium. Admission is free, and the public is welcome.