Whenever Kansas Wesleyan had an answer for Lindsey Wilson on Saturday, the Blue Raiders responded in kind.

Lindsey Wilson quarterback Cameron Dukes found Terrill Cole for a 6-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Coyotes couldn't counter after that, resulting in a 35-24 NAIA Football Championship Series quarterfinal loss at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Wesleyan finishes its season with a 12-1 record, while Lindsey Wilson improved to 12-0 and advanced to the next week's semifinals.

"It was one of those games where it’s hard to say we lost. I feel like we ran out of time," KWU coach Myers Hendrickson said. "If we could just keep playing and keep going … I know I believe in (our) defense and offense, we could find a way to do it.

"We did get beat by a good team; we didn’t turn the ball over once. When you don’t turn the ball over once and someone beats us as good as we are, hats off (to them)."

Dukes, the Mid-South Bluegrass Conference Offensive Player of the Year, was a tough assignment for the Coyotes to defend.

Dukes went 16-of-27 for 192 yards and three touchdowns and had 47 yards and a rushing score. He eventually left the game in the first quarter, but returned in the second and kept the Coyotes from gaining a lead.

"He’s incredible. He’s tough," Hendrickson said of Dukes. "I think he was playing injured. He came back into the game, and we saw that on film, we knew that’s what we were going against and he was very, very good."

Lindsey Wilson's running attack was a factor on its first drive after the Coyotes were forced to punt on their first possession.

The Blue Raiders went 74 yards with 68 on the ground with Dukes scoring from 13 yards out.

Neither team could get anything going over the next four possessions, but Dukes' injury played a factor.

With Dukes sidelined, senior Payton Veraldi came into to try and keep the Blue Raiders in command of the contest.

Immediately when he came into the game, he threw an interception to junior defensive back Cameron Howes. The Coyotes got all the way to the Blue Raider 8-yard-line, where the Coyotes had to settle for a 28-yard field goal from junior kicker Juan Herrera with 13:40 left in the second period.

After both teams punted on their next possession, Dukes returned to the game and threw a 43-yard pass to Josh Lewis giving Lindsey Wilson a 14-3 lead with 7:01 left in the period.

But the Coyotes were able to respond on their next drive. Senior running back Demarco Prewitt scored the Coyotes' first touchdown with a 4-yard run with 1:20 to go before halftime.

Knowing it would get the ball to start the second half, the Blue Raiders wanted to score before the intermission. In the Blue Raiders' hurry-up offense, Dukes found redshirt freshman Terrill Cole for a 10-yard score with eight seconds left.

"I think it’s a different game if they don’t have 21 at half," Hendrickson said. "That was big for them to stretch it to 21-10. The defense had played so good and to have 21 on the scoreboard at halftime was a tough deal."

But the Coyote defense had something to say after the break.

Senior defensive lineman Shaq Bradford forced Dukes to fumble and junior defensive lineman David Mares recovered it.

Four plays later, Wesleyan drove downfield 43 yards with senior quarterback Johnny Feauto finding senior wide receiver Richard McCauley for a 4-yard score.

The Blue Raiders answered in an instant. Four plays later, Jaylen Boyd's 22-yard score made it 28-17 with 9:23 left in third period.

"They did a great job of answering every time we made a big play," Bradford said. "We tried to get the momentum on our side, but a lot of credit to those guys.”

Prewitt found the end zone for a second time with a 2-yard run pulling the Coyotes within four at 5:31 left in the period.

The Dukes-Cole score made it 35-24 with 14:56 remaining. The Coyotes were forced to punt on their next possession.

Wesleyan's defense forced the Blue Raiders into a turnover on downs with 10:49 left, giving it plenty of time to cut back into the 11-point deficit.

But, the Blue Raider defense held the Coyotes as they got to the Lindsey Wilson 19-yard-line with 6:17 to play.

Four plays later, the Coyote offense had the ball back in its possession after a 3-and-out, but the Coyotes couldn't answer.

Despite getting another stop with 1:07 left, it was too little to late.

"If we were able to keep playing, we would’ve found a way to keep scoring," Hendrickson said.

Feauto went 16-for-34 with 212 yards and a score, while adding 29 yards rushing.

"Their (defensive) line was fast (and) got to me pretty fast," Feauto said of Lindsey Wilson's defense. "They did a good job in coverage."

Prewitt ran for 111 yards and two scores, while adding 55 yards on four catches.

Junior Stevie Williams was Feauto's top target with 71 yards on four grabs.

Senior defensive lineman Anthony Munro led the Coyotes with nine tackles.