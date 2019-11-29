The Talbott Brothers will return to the Prairie Window Concert Series stage at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston at 4 p.m. Dec. 8.

The Talbott Brothers have earned a large and growing following for their songs consisting of down-to-earth messages that prove to be prevalent in today’s world. Originally from Imperial, Neb., they now call Portland, Ore., home. Billboard defines their music as “captivating with haunting brotherly harmonies.”

Ghost Talker is the second full-length studio album from the sibling duo. Rolling Stone named their latest single one of the "Top 10 Songs to Hear Now," defining their music as “cinematic folk-rock for open highways, widescreen skies and the limitless reach of the American Heartland.” Blood harmonies and sibling rivalry are evident in their songwriting with lyrics pulling from the trials of everyday life and the questions we all face.

In addition to acoustic music, the PWCS provides delicious savory and sweet food options during intermission, with a menu provided by Crust & Crumb Company.

The concert will take place in the Prairie Pavilion at the Arboretum overlooking the lake.

Tickets are by reservation at http://dyckarboretum.org/arboretum-event/the-talbott-brothers-2/ or by calling 620-327-8127. Cost of tickets is $25 for adults and $15 for children, plus tax. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s mission to cultivate transformative relationships between people and the land.