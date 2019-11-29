Early on in his years serving on the Newton Board of Education, Steve Richards realized something — he was all about lifelong learning.

Through his time on the school board, Richards has become a paragon of continuing education. While his previous work background led him to serve on the endowment and technology committees for USD 373, he also quickly took up a role representing Newton on the Kansas Association of School Boards and kept his mind open to what his role on the school board might entail.

"Serving on the school board is an endless series of opportunities to learn," Richards said. "The business of education, if you will, is far from simple. There are always things to be learned, and I enjoy that learning process that is so fundamental to serving on the school board."

Mostly, Richards said the board serves two functions — hiring and supervising the superintendent and authorizing budget and policy.

Outside of that, though, so much of what the school board does centers on the core of the educational model throughout USD 373.

"Beyond that, I believe our primary function is to be supportive of all the moving parts of the education system," Richards said. "My personal definition of education is learning how to learn, and that is in essence what we are about in the school system is helping students to learn how to learn."

Learning to learn is something Richards noted has been a common them among the other community organizations he has been a part of over the years — whether serving on the board of directors for Health Ministries Clinic, helping with Circles of Hope or acting as president for Kansas/Paraguay Partners, a collaboration of more than 50 years focused on educational and cultural exchanges.

Personally, Richards said his family was a big factor in shaping his mindset and openness to continued learning — but it was former board member Barbara Bunting who gave him the nudge to pursue service with the school board.

"Education and learning has always been a high value; that was the family I grew up in," Richards said. "A culmination of it, though, was I had worked with Barbara Bunting on various projects. One day, she showed up on my step for another purpose and said, 'oh, by the way, you're running aren't you?' I thought, 'what, oh, I guess it's time I make a decision.' "

While Richards moved around throughout central Kansas growing up, Newton has been home for his family for 22 years now. His background in clinical engineering and donor development led to some of his initial involvement, but he has appreciated the opportunity to learn about what is going on in Newton schools through the years.

With a background in science, Richards has invested a lot of interest in that area, including in the RaileRobotics program, but he said he has enjoyed watching the numerous theater and music productions of the Newton schools, as well as the evolution of the Career and Technical Education program — part of that focus on continued education and learning to enjoy new things.

Other commitments — both personal and familial — have forced Richards' hand, leading him to step away after four years of serving on the school board, but he was grateful to have that time. Valuing relationships — especially those between teachers and students in the district — he noted fostering a system of support is crucial within the schools and encouraged others to think about serving.

"To be involved in our schools in some way is critically important," Richards said. "I want to have competent people to serve me across the desk, across the counter, across the bedrail and otherwise in the community. So, where are those people going to come from if we don't support their opportunities to learn?"