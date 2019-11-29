HESSTON — Hesston College will celebrate the Christmas season with a performance combining music and theater in “Still, Small Voice” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hesston Mennonite Church. The performance is free and open to the public.

“ ‘Still, Small Voice’ is meant to remind us to stop and be intentional in enjoying the serenity and beauty of the birth of Christ,” said Rachel Jantzi, theater professor. “The program will capture a gentler side of Christmas, reflecting that first night at the manger, and an alternative to the busy, noisy rush that often surrounds the holidays.”

Poetry, prose and other reflections performed by Hesston College theater students will reflect the quiet and calm of the Nativity and be echoed by music of the same sentiment. Hesston College choirs, under the direction of Russell Adrian, will perform the music.

“Yes, there was a heavenly host, travelers from afar and word spreading about a new king,” said Jantzi. “At the heart of it all, though, there were young parents and a newborn baby boy, tucked away from the clamor.”

The program’s repertoire will include a diverse selection of music and theatrical styles as well as well-loved traditional Christmas pieces and storytelling.