As he looked out over the audience Thursday morning at the Topeka Churches Singing Convention's annual Thanksgiving service, the Rev. McCoy Caraway noted that inclement weather may have kept some people home.

Still, as he spoke to the congregation, he said he was thankful for those who braved the elements and showed up for the service.

"We usually have a pretty good turnout on Thanksgiving," said Caraway, pastor of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2222 S.E. Madison, where the service was held. "But I thank God for what it is."

He added, "The weather did stop some, but we're here. I don't know about you, but I came to give God the praise and the glory."

Around 30 people from several local churches were on hand for the service, which started at 10 a.m. as rain and sleet fell in the capital city.

The program, which was scheduled to last around 90 minutes, featured songs, choir selections and a message from Elder David Helm, pastor of Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church.

The theme of the service was giving thanks to God for his many blessings.

"You know, he didn't have to bless us," Caraway said from the pulpit, before Helm began his message. "He didn't have to wake us up this morning. But he did, and for that, I thank him."

Before the service began, Caraway said it was important to pause and express gratitude to God on Thanksgiving.

"Out of all God has done for me and for all of us," he said, "the least we can do is take an hour and say 'Thank you' on the day we call Thanksgiving."

Gigi Dorsey, a member of the St. Luke church who was in attendance, said "every day is Thanksgiving, not just today."

Deacon Rufus Kelly and Deacon Paul Kelly led the congregation in a couple of songs at the outset of the service, including "Glory to His Name" and "What a Friend We Have in Jesus."

Several members of the audience then gave their testimonies of how God had blessed them.

The Topeka Churches Singing Convention Choir, with Helm at the keyboard, then furnished a musical selection.

Then it was Helm's turn to speak.

Helm read a passage from Psalm 34:1, which says, "I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth."

Said Helm: "Every day is really a day of Thanksgiving. God is not just good to us one time a year, but he's good to us all the time."

Among other Thanksgiving services held Thursday morning in Topeka was one at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 S.W. 8th Ave.