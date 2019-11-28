Several slide-offs were being reported late Thursday morning as roadways in northeast Kansas became slick as a result of a wintry mix of precipitation that was falling in the area.

Light rain and sleet was falling late Thursday morning in Topeka, resulting in some slick spots on sidewalks and local streets.

A little farther to the north and west of Shawnee County, more treacherous road conditions were being reported.

In Pottawatomie County, crews were responding to a slide-off shortly before noon.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in mishaps along area highways as of late Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory early Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday for Brown, Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha and Cloud counties in north-central and northeast Kansas.

Earlier on Thursday, light rain and a little sleet was falling in the Topeka area just after sunrise Thursday, as the city's streets were mostly clear of traffic on Thanksgiving Day.

The temperature at 7:30 a.m. was 33 degrees in downtown Topeka, helping keep the streets from icing over. The temperature just before noon remained at 33 degrees in Topeka, just above the freezing mark.

Matt Flanagan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Topeka, said "a good band of snow" and a wintry mix of precipitation was falling around 7:30 a.m. Thursday northwest of Topeka near Concordia. That precipitation was expected to continue through the morning and into the afternoon.

Flanagan said the precipitation was moving from southwest to northeast across the area.

The Topeka vicinity could see up to an inch of snowfall before the precipitation was expected to change over to rain in the afternoon.

Drizzle was expected to continue falling on Thursday night and into Friday, with a possible thunderstorm in the Topeka area.

"There's not going to be any wintry prcipeiti9nat tomorrow," Flanagan said on Thursday morning. "We'll be in the 50s. We could see some rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning with each of the rain showers with an embedded thunderstorm, but we're not expecting any strong to severe weather."

After Friday, the weekend is shaping up to be sunny, with highs Saturday near 60 and in the lower-40s on Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: A chance of snow and drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

• Tonight: Drizzle likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday: Drizzle and rain likel. High near 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Friday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.