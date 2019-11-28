A Hutchinson High School parent said a para with Hutchinson USD 308 offered marijuana to her daughter earlier this month. The parent said she contacted the Hutchinson Police Department regarding the alleged incident and also complained to Hutchinson High School principal Ryan Ewy.

The News requested an offense report from the Hutchinson Police Department for Tonya Kelly, and the report listed an allegation of distribution of marijuana and an allegation of endangering a child. As of Wednesday, no charges had been filed in court. On Monday, the USD 308 school board approved the resignation of Kelly as a building para substitute at Hutchinson High School.

USD 308 assistant superintendent for human resources Rick Kraus said he could not discuss personnel matters or particular details about conversations, actions or considerations involving a particular employee on a personnel matter.

“I am aware that there was a police report, and I am aware that the parent talked to Mr. Ewy,” Kraus said. “I just can’t comment on any conversations or anything that we did as a result."

The parent told The News she thought the employee should have been fired. "I appreciate the parent's perspective," Kraus said, but he said he still couldn't talk about personnel matters.

The News was unable to reach Kelly.