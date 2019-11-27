It was a crisp morning last month on the final day of Farmers’ Market, before fall and its colder temperatures chased everything out of gardens and vendor stalls alike. I convinced Brian to come along with me in my meanderings through the market aisles; he was patiently walking along as I picked up a turnip, poked a beet, riffled through kale greens and lettuce leaves.

We paused in front of a beautiful assortment of butternut squash, and Brian said, “Hey, you should get some and make soup.”

The drama in this story might not be as evident to you as it is to me, but you don’t live with this man. It’s a good thing there was a table nearby so I could steady myself, because I almost fell over.

Brian doesn’t often ask me to make anything in particular; and if he does it surely isn’t soup; and if it’s somehow soup, it without a doubt isn’t puréed soup.

I, on the other hand, could basically live on creamy puréed soups (especially if they’re cold, but I know that’s not normal). I make soups often, and eat them — happily — all by myself. But if Brian actually requests soup, you can be assured I will make it. We got some butternuts.

Okay, maybe more than some. I actually just got a whole box of squash, thanks to our neighbors’ leftover market stash. They will keep in the basement for weeks, if not for months, if I don’t go too crazy cooking them all up. Winter squash are called that not because they are harvested in the winter, obviously, but because under the right conditions, they’ll last all winter, providing great nutrition and flavor wherever they go.

Butternut squash are actually newcomers to the winter squash family, as they were bred from larger crookneck squash varieties in the 1940s. I hadn’t really ever thought about butternuts not always being a thing. Seriously, my grandparents had to go through childhood without butternut squash?

Apparently I’m trying to help make up for lost time by making butternut squash for everyone. It’s on the brain (and in the stomach) for me right now, as last week at work I had a chance to whip up lots of pots of soup. In a strange twist of events, I actually cooked up a batch on TV with my boss early one morning for a "Where’s Shane" segment. I then spent the rest of the day demonstrating the same soup for a sight-seeing group of over 80 people — and I’m still not tired of it yet.

It’s not the best squash soup ever by any means; there are all sorts of variations on its theme, and this is just what I felt like making this time. Most people don’t know that butternut peel is edible, but it is, and you know how I am, so I definitely just blended the peel straight into the soup; the seeds, scooped out and cleaned, got roasted with maple syrup and cayenne. I take the “nose to tail” approach to cooking, and basically all aspects of butternuts are delicious (I do throw away the stem, though; aren’t you proud of me?).

Something in butternut squash’s luxurious depth of flavor and vegetal sweetness just keeps me coming back for more. As we head into the holiday season, with Thanksgiving right around the corner, an easy dish like this might be just the ticket for a nutritious and festive bowl of creamy comfort.

Soup might be low on your list of things to mention being thankful for as you go around the table, but sometimes it’s the simplest little things that are the best.

I’m thankful for my husband being here to enjoy it with me this year. And I’m thankful he asked for soup.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com