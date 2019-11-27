WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder showed very little spark in a 7-2 loss to the Tulsa Oilers Wednesday in ECHL play.

The Oilers scored the first four goals of the game to take command early.

Brent Gates and Adam Pleskach each scored two goals for the Oilers. Miles Liberati scored a goal with two assists. Danny Moynihan and Jared Thomas each added a goal. Ryan Tesink posted a pair of assists.

Peter Crinella and Spencer Dorowicz each scored a goal for the Thunder.

Mitch Gillam had 28 saves for Wichita. Devin Williams had 32 saves for Tulsa

“I didn’t think we played that bad, but everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” Thunder coach Bruce Ramsay said. “You look at Tulsa’s roster and look through it, it’s not hard to decipher that they have three very good lines. We make those priority mistakes — turnovers, you don’t back check. That exemplifies the night. One player turns it over at the blue line and comes back through our zone and gets beat back at the net and we get scored on. I don’t think we had everybody pulling on the rope at the same time.”

Wichita drops to 9-5-4-0, while Tulsa improves to 8-11-2-0. Wichita hosts Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tulsa;1;3;3;—7

Wichita;0;1;1;—2

FIRST PERIOD — Scoring: 1. T Libreati (5) (Piccinich, Tesink) 12:51. Penalties: none.

SECOND PERIOD — Scoring: 2. T Pleskach (3) (Clifford, Liberati) 2:39, 3. T Gates (5) (Tesink, McKee) 12:28, 4. T Gates (6) (unassisted) 17:54, 5. W Crinella (3) (Salvaggio, Ricci) 19:06. Penalties: none.

THIRD PERIOD — Scoring: 6. T Thomas (3) (Joshua) 2:22, 7. W Dorowicz (6) (Combs, Fournier) 6:19-pp, 8. T Pleskach (4) (Wesley, Liberati) 12:37-pp, 9. T Moynihan (8) (Jackson, Calvas) 14:03. Penalties: T Tesink (tripping) 5:01, W Dorowicz (tripping) 11:03.

Shots on goal — Tulsa 16-9-11—36, Wichita 9-12-13—34. Saves — Tulsa: Williams (W, 5-2-1-0) 9-11-12—32. Wichita: Gillam (L, 7-6-2-0) 15-6-8—29.

Power plays — Tulsa 1-1, Wichita 1-1. Penalties-minutes — Tulsa 1-2, Wichita 1-2.

Referee — McFarlane. Linesmen — Fagan, Williams. Attendance — 2,721.