Nov. 30 through Dec. 8

All times Central

Saturday, Nov. 30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Iowa State @ Kansas State 6 p.m. (Fox Sports 1), Baylor @ Kansas 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Northwestern Oklahoma State (M, 8 p.m., exhibition), Ottawa JV Black @ Hesston College (M 3 p.m.), Oklahoma @ Wichita State (W 2 p.m., Cox Yurview), Kansas State vs. LSU or Michigan State @ Bimini, Bahamas (W 3:30 p.m. or 5:45 p.m., flohoops.com), Kansas vs. Florida Atlantic or Loyola (Md.) (W TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Kansas City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

PRO FOOTBALL — Oakland @ Kansas City 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ New Orleans 4 p.m. (Cox 785 subscription).

Monday, Dec. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Ottawa (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.), Hesston College @ Colby CC (W 6 p.m.), Florida A&M @ Kansas State (M 7 p.m., ESPN+).

Tuesday, Dec. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — McPherson JV @ Hesston College (W 5:30 p.m.), Bethel JV @ Hesston College (M 7:30 p.m.), Incarnate Word @ Kansas State (W 6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Wednesday, Dec. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ Missouri State (W 6 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO BASKETBALL — Indiana @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Rapid City 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Hutchinson 6 p.m.; Hillsboro, Minneapolis @ Halstead 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton-Hesston @ Newton Inv. I (diving 2 p.m., swimming 4 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Kansas Wesleyan (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.), Central College JV @ Hesston College (M 7:30 p.m.), Central Arkansas @ Wichita State (M 7 p.m., Yurview Kansas).

Friday, Dec. 6

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B to follow unless noted) — Goddard Eisenhower @ Newton, Halstead @ Remington, Salina Sacred Heart @ Hesston, Berean Academy @ Sterling, Elyria Christian @ Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Nickerson, Goessel @ Inman, Peabody-Burns @ Herington, Solomon @ Burrton.

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Valley Center Inv. 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Hesston College @ Kansas Wesleyan JV (W 5:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Minnesota @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Dec. 7

PREP FOOTBALL — Eight-Man Championships @ Fischer Field (Division I 11 a.m., Division II 3 p.m.).

PREP WRESTLING — Halstead @ Flinthills Inv. 9 a.m.; Remington @ Pratt Inv. 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton-Hesston @ Maize Inv. 1 p.m. (Wichita NW YMCA).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethany @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.), Colorado @ Kansas (M 6 p.m., ESPN2), Marquette @ Kansas State (M 8 p.m., ESPN2), Kansas State @ Arkansas (W 2 p.m., SEC Network+), Eastern Michigan @ Wichita State (W 2 p.m., Cox Yurview).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ Oklahoma State @ Wichita State (M 5 p.m., ESPNU), Florida @ Kansas (W 2 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ New England 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Portland 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Kansas City @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.