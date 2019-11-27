Thankful for online school

Kansas Connections Academy has helped in so many ways. In public school, I had trouble learning due to distractions. I need it completely quiet to be able to concentrate. Our family moved around a lot with my dad’s job, and I would’ve had to switch schools often. I’m very thankful that we found KCA by searching online. The teachers seem to have more one on one time for you as well. I struggle with auto processing disorder. It may take me longer to process something than it would others. I have a hard time remembering what I’ve learned if it’s not interesting to me or if it’s something that is hard for me to understand sometimes. I often have to go through a lesson over and over again, and KCA has made it a lot easier for me to do so. The live lessons are recorded so I can go back and view them again and take notes. Usually there is a study guide for lessons and tests which helps a lot as well. The teachers make learning fun. They are understanding and will work with you.

I really don’t know where I’d be if it weren’t for KCA. Another thing that’s great about it is I can work anytime of the day that I want. I am more focused first thing in the morning. If I want to start going through a lesson plan at 6:30 a.m., I can. I don’t have to get dressed to go anywhere either. If I start to get frustrated or tired I can take a break and start again when I’m ready.

The field trips are a great way to interact and socialize with classmates. They have several throughout the state, so you can choose which ones to go through that are closer to you. I’ve been to the Cosmosphere, Exploration Place, a pumpkin patch, Great Plains Nature Center and Old Cowtown Museum, just to name a few. I plan on graduating from KCA, and then going to college at WSU for game design. I’m also interested in becoming a train engineer.

Cameron Schmidt, Newton

DNC orchestrating a hoax

The Russian collusion and Ukrainian hoax were separated by a pause in order to give deep-state operatives time to orchestrate another attack on the Trump administration.

Conclusive proof of a crime is always guaranteed yet remains just beyond grasp. This is essential because no crime exists and the illusion of wrongdoing is always more powerful when left to the imagination of the target audience.

The same scoundrels who guaranteed us irrefutable proof of Trump and Russian collusion are typical of how corrosive eight years of exposure to the corrupt practices of Barack Obama and his fellow progressives have been on the Democratic Party.

Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson