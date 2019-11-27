Across the nation, groups are hosting "turkey trots" for Thanksgiving — usually a 5K or 10K run in the community. On Tuesday, the Newton Recreation Commission hosted something a bit different: a Tiny Tots Turkey Trot.

"Since this was for our littles, we only ran 1/12th of a mile," said Candice Egizi-Sifuentez, office manager for the NRC.

The event was for preschool-age children and featured a 1/12-mile run (one lap around the NRC gymnasium), craft project, snack and obstacle course for the kiddos.

About 30 children, including members of NRC's discovery camp, attended the first-time Thanksgiving celebration.

"I was really happy with the turnout Egizi-Sifuentez said.

The event was for children ages 2 through 6.

NRC will be closed for Thanksgiving Day.