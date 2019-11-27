Thursday 28

City of Salina offices in City County building: closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. Staff will return Monday, Dec. 2.

General Services schedule for Thanksgiving holiday: No sanitation collection will take place Thursday. Thursday and Friday collections will be delayed by one day. Regular collection will resume Monday, Dec. 2. 785-309-5750.

General Services office and Household Hazardous Waste facility: will be closed Thursday and Friday. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Dec. 2.

Landfill will be closed today: Regular operating hours will resume Friday, Nov. 29. Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed today and Friday, Nov. 29. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, Nov. 30.

OCCK Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection and Regional Paratransit: will be closed for Thanksgiving. CityGo service will resume Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peak routes will not be running. 81 Connection will be running regular routes on Friday. 785-826-1583, www.occk.com, www.salinacitygo.com.

Salina Public Library closed: in observance of Thanksgiving. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Community Thanksgiving: Noon-2 p.m., Applebee's Grill + Bar, 2875 S. Ninth. Salvation Army, Applebee's and G.L. Huyett, Minneapolis, will again host the dinner. No charge for the meal and everyone is welcome to attend. 785-823-2251, Roxanne.Matous@usc.salvationarmy.org.

ABILENE — City of Abilene public transportation: will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

McPHERSON — McPherson Public Library: will be closed today and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

McPHERSON — 24th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., McPherson Community Building, 122 E. Marlin. Everyone is welcome to attend this free meal. 620-755-8108.

Friday 29

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 146 N. Seventh.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 6:30 p.m. mini bingo, regular bingo 7:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

Salina Community Theatre presents "Cinderella": 7:30 p.m., 303 E. Iron. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical rendition of the classic fairy tale. Tickets: $20-$40. 785-827-3033, daysha@salinatheatre.com.

ABILENE — City of Abilene public transportation will be closed Friday. Transportation services will resume normal operating hours Saturday, Nov. 30.

ABILENE — "Makin' Magic: 25 years of fun," followed by Afterglow Party: 7:30 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Tickets, $10 students and $20 adults. Rated PG. 785-263-4574 , kim@greatplainstheatre.com,

BELLEVILLE —Rocky Pond Christmas Light Display: 6-10 p.m., 2000 12th. Open to everyone; listen to the music and enjoy all the lights. 785-243-6399, karenhansen@hotmail.com.

LINDSBORG — Fika Swedish Friendship Group and Coffee: 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main.

LINDSBORG — American Legion Post 140 bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games at 7, 524 E.State.

McPHERSON — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Advance America, 800 N. Main. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.