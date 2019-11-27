Two arrested after pursuit

LEAVENWORTH — Two people were taken into custody following a pursuit in Leavenworth, according to a spokesman for the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began at 11:38 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Sherman Avenue. A deputy with the sheriff’s office attempted to stop a 2015 Kia Soul. The deputy recognized the passenger in the vehicle as someone who had warrants for his arrest, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The deputy pursued the vehicle at speeds ranging from 40-45 mph. At some point, the passenger got out of the vehicle and allegedly fled on foot. The deputy then pursued the passenger on foot and apprehended the suspect, a 28-year-old Leavenworth man, in the 1400 block of Cherokee Street.

The suspect was arrested for an allegation of obstruction of an official duty and for two existing warrants.

The driver of the Kia Soul allegedly drove away from the scene when the passenger exited the vehicle. Authorities located the 24-year-old Leavenworth woman a short time later and took her into custody for an allegation of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, according to Sherley.

Some batteries causing trash facility fires

MCPHERSON — According to the McPherson Area Solid Waste Utility, trash facility fires are up between 30% and 40% in recent years — and the likely cause of this increase is the improper disposal of lithium ion and other batteries. These batteries can spontaneously combust but will also explode when compressed. The significant increase in disposal of cell phones, tablets and computers, which are powered by these batteries has increased the potential of fires in solid waste facilities.

In McPherson County, McPherson Area Solid Waste Utility operates several solid waste facilities, and according to the MASWU, most of those facilities have experienced fires — including most recently at the landfill located halfway between McPherson and Lindsborg. The others are the transfer station and the composting operation just east of McPherson at 1431 17th Ave. and a Household Hazardous Waste facility at the same property but on First Street (formerly Limestone Road).

In addition to HHW facilities located in most counties, some retail stores such as Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Menard’s will accept them.