Ivan Jerry Underhill a long-time resident of Baxter Springs, Kansas passed from the life on Sunday November 24, 2019 at his home, he was 76.

Ivan was born in Treece, Kansas on May 26, 1943 to Ivan Carl and Areta Georgia (Hoover) Underhill. He started working at the age of fifteen at the Coop and then at the age 21 he went to work at the Celeus Plant where he spent 50 years, working his way up to Maintenance Supervisor. He married Anita Sherill Hayes on October 4, 1963 and divorced after 34 years, but remained good friends. Ivan loved playing horseshoes and being with his grandbaby’s. He enjoyed being in his yard, sitting on the rail looking at the river. Ivan enjoyed life. He was raised in the Pentecostal Church and his father was a Pentecostal Preacher.

Ivan is survived by one son Jerry Underhill and partner Alex Villarroel of Chile, South America, two daughters Kathy Bilke of Webb City, Missouri, Kristie Kerr and husband Sean of Miami, Oklahoma and one son-in-law Damon VonMoss. Two brothers Stanley Underhill and wife Lisa of Baxter Springs, Kansas and Mike Underhill of Baxter Springs, Kansas, one sister Frona Walsh and husband Jim of Baxter Springs, Kansas. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Ivan is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Lloyd Underhill, Ivan’s twin Ervin Underhill, Leon Underhill and five sisters Sue Hart, Reba Smith, Judy Minor, Betty Russell and Marie Erwin.

Service will be planned at a later date. The family has entrusted Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for cremation. Online condolences can be made at www.derfeltfunerlhomes.com.