A health insurance marketplace enrollment event has been set by Genesis Family Health for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the United Methodist Church, 210 Soule St. in Dodge City.

According to Genesis Family Health, certified application counselors will be on hand to provide information and answer questions for individuals and families navigating the online application and enrollment process.

“The Open Enrollment Period is 45 days — and due to the large number of people needing to enroll — we encourage Kansans to get it done early,” health care access program manager Debbie Berndsen said in a news release. “A key benefit in working with a CAC is help in determining if qualifications are met for financial assistance to lower the cost of premiums.”

Attendees should bring names, birth dates and Social Security numbers for everyone in the household; projected household income for 2019; tax information, such as filing status and number of dependents; immigration documentation and supporting identification numbers; and an email address to create an online Marketplace account.

Assistance can be provided for those who need to create a Marketplace account. If previously enrolled in Marketplace coverage, bring your Marketplace password and Marketplace user ID. If those are not available, bring an application ID number.

For more information, contact Elva Dominguez at Genesis Family Health at 620-225-6821.

Those who are unable to attend the enrollment event may schedule an in-person appointment before Dec. 15.

Kansans can also get assistance from the Health Insurance Marketplace by visiting Healthcare.gov or calling 1-800-318- 2596.

Open enrollment in the Health Insurance Marketplace ends Dec. 15.

Certified Application Counselors are available year-round to answer questions, complete special enrollment applications for those affected by a life-changing event, and participate in community outreach and education events to raise awareness about the Marketplace.

To learn more or find a CAC near you, visit coverks.org or healthcare.gov.

