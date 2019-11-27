Newton-area museums will host “Five Places of Christmas” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The annual holiday open house is a collaborative event among Carriage Factory Art Gallery, Harvey County Historical Museum, Kauffman Museum, Warkentin House and Bethel College Women’s Association. Admission is free for all of the venues, with most offering free refreshments and activities.

Commemorative ornaments made of local wood by Alvin Peters of North Newton will be offered for the first 100 people or families to visit all five places. Each attraction will have 20 ornaments to be given to the individuals or family to present a card stamped by all participating locations. One ornament per family, please.

Five places locations are:

Bethel College Women's Association, Luyken Fine Arts Center on the Bethel College Campus, 27th and Main streets, North Newton. The group's theme for 2019 is "Christmas at the Stables," and they will feature homemade candies, cookies, cinnamon rolls, peppernuts and other baked goods, and handcrafted items such as purses, jewelry, crochet, and other Christmas gifts. Free coffee will be served, and a make-and-take activity for all ages is also planned.

Visitors to Kauffman Museum, located at 27th and Main streets in North Newton, can enjoy the museum and refreshments as well as the exhibit "K is for Kansas" and a Kansas-themed make-and-take activity.

Carriage Factory Gallery, 128 E. Sixth St. in Newton, will feature music and refreshments and a make-and-take activity. Art and other items will be for sale throughout the gallery. Grand Central will be a guest at the gallery during the event with a table that will provide a personalized music system for loved ones with Alzheimer's or dementia. The music is intended to ease stress of the holidays for patients.

The Harvey County Historical Museum, 203 N. Main St. in Newton, invites visitors to enjoy '80s-themed decorations and the current "Back to the 80s" exhibit. Refreshments will be served.

The Warkentin House Museum, 211 E. First St. in Newton, offers peppernuts and Mrs. Warkentin’s Russian tea while visitors can explore the Victorian home decorated to its holiday finest by local volunteers. Children and youth from the Home School Association of Newton and friends will share their vocal and instrumental talents throughout the day while visitors enjoy tours of this historic landmark.

All “Five Places of Christmas” sites are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 and offer free admission, refreshments and activities to share the holidays with the community. If you have questions, please contact Melody Spurney at the Newton Convention & Visitors Bureau at (316) 284-3642 or mspurney@newtonkansas.com or any of the “Five Places” venues. ​