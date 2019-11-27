Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Grace Community Church

The 24th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Community Church, 1600 S. Anderson in Newton. The event provides a free meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, cranberries, sugar-free Jell-O salad, rolls, pie, cake, coffee and tea.

The dinner is provided free of charge. Individuals, churches and businesses purchase the food and supplies.

Donations given during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner are turned over to Harvey County Salvation Army’s Harvest of Love. Last year, $2,361 in donations was received from those attending the dinner.

Market on Saturday

The Newton Farm & Art Market will host an indoor winter market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Grand Central, 122 E. 6th St. Market will feature handcrafted items, winter produce, preserves, baked goods and crafts.

Steel drum band to perform

The Bethel College Steel Drum Band will perform a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in Memorial Hall on the campus of Bethel College, 300 E. 27th, North Newton. Admission is free, and the public is welcome.