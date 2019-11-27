For people looking for a place to dine on Thanksgiving, community volunteers will once again be offering free meals at the 7th Street Feast.

For people looking for a place to dine on Thanksgiving, community volunteers will once again be offering free meals at the 7th Street Feast.

The annual event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the gymnasium of St. Paul Lutheran School, 320 N. Seventh St.

Joey Denney, a coordinator for the annual event, said a traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served which will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert.

People can dine at the school or carry out meals. People also can arrange to have meals delivered. Contact 913-290-0527 for more information.

Meals will be delivered from St. Joseph Church.

Denney said this will be the 17th or 18th year 7th Street Feast has been offered. It was started by a small group of people in a Bible study program.

“It’s just grown from there,” he said.

While the event was initiated at St. Paul Lutheran Church, many churches in the community are involved with 7th Street Feast each year.

“There’s lots of people involved,” Denney said.

He said probably close to 300 people volunteer for the event.

Denney said 7th Street Feast was created with the mindset that it did not matter why people came for the meals. He said people may not have had food at home or they simply wanted to come for the fellowship.

“We weren’t going to question or judge,” Denney said. “And that same sentiment has followed through in every meal.”

He said about 1,700 meals were served during last year’s 7th Street Feast. Of those, about 900 were delivered.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR