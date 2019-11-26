BURRTON — Three returning starters and two other letterwinners look to pace the Burrton Chargers girls’ basketball team.

Kelli Zehr begins her eighth season leading the Chargers. She is assisted by C.T. Young.

Burrton was 4-17 last season. The Chargers fell to Moundridge in the first round of the Class 1A regional tournament.

Returning starters include Alexis Zehr (5-9, sr., G-P, 11.7 ppg, 7 rpg, 1.5 apg), Kassandra Salgado (5-6, sr., G, 4.4 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.1 apg) and McKinsie Hoopes (5-4, so., G, 6.8 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.2 apg). Alexis Zehr was an All-Heart of the Plains League selection.

Other returning letterwinners include Maci Dunlavy (5-9, so., P, 2 ppg, 3 rpg) and Laryssa Stahl (5-6, jr., P).

“We will be quick and strong defensively,” Kelli Zehr said. “We only won four games, and I look to see us improve overall on our win total.”

The Burrton coach looks for Cunningham to be the top contender in the HOPL.