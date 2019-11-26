Hesston grad

takes honors

FARMINGTON, Utah — Hesston High School graduate Kailey Jo Ince has been named first-team All-Big Sky Conference in volleyball for the 2019 season.

Ince is a sophomore outside hitter at the University of Northern Colorado.

Ince played in 30 matches this season, starting 13. She played in 115 sets.

Ince posted 434 kills, with four assists, 93 digs and 40 total downed blocks – 15 solo.

She is 21 kills shy of the school record for kills in a season in the 25-point, rally scoring era.

The Bears are 23-7, 17-1 in Big Sky Conference play, winning the conference regular-season title. Northern Colorado begins play this weekend in the Big Sky Tournament in Sacramento with the winner earning a berth in the NCAA Championships.

Newton player

signs with KSU

MANHATTAN — Newton High School soccer player Keila Gillispie signed a letter of intent to play at Kansas State beginning in the fall of 2020.

Gillispie is a midfielder-forward.

She played at Newton as a freshman and a sophomore. She played club soccer as a junior.

She is the second NHS player to sign with the Wildcats. She is expected join with Newton grad Brookelynn Entz, who will be a senior.

The Wildcats, in their fourth season of varsity play, went 3-13-2 last season, 1-8 in Big 12 play.

Thompson signs

with K-State

MANHATTAN — Sedgwick High School senior Grace Thompson signed a letter of intent to run track at Kansas State beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

Thompson is a three-year state qualifier at Sedgwick. She has earned nine state medals, including two state titles.

Last spring, she was the state champion (Class 2A) in the shot put and the discus, second in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash.

As a sophomore, she was third in the discus (Class 3A), sixth in the 200-meter dash and 10th in the shot put.

As a freshman, she was second in the discus (Class 3A), fourth in the 4x100-meter relay, sixth in the 100-meter dash and 10th in the shot put.

Last season, Kansas State was third in the Big 12 indoor meet and second outdoor. The team was tied for 56th indoor and 16th outdoor at the NCAA Championships.