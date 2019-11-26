With several players lost to graduation and one lost to transfer, Newton High School boys’ basketball coach Andy Preston will looking for some new faces to step up for the Railers.

Preston begins his third season with the Railers and his second season of his second tenure. He is 17-25 in his head coaching career.

Newton was 11-10 last season, 7-5 in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play last season. Newton fell in the Class 5A sub-state semifinals to McPherson 88-86.

Three starters do return for the Railers — Alex Krogeimer (6-3, sr., G, 11.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.8 spg), Jaheem Ray (5-10, sr., G, 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.5 spg) and Jaxon Brackeen (6-2, sr., G, 4.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.2 spg).

Krogmeier is a three-year starter and an All-AV-CTL I pick.

Other returning players include Dylan Petz (5-11, so., G),

Owen Mills (6-6, so., F), Max Ruth (6-2, jr., F), Elijah Edwards (5-10, jr., G), Kolyn Sauceda (5-10, sr., G), Raul Saucedo (6-0, sr., G) and Matt Georgiou (6-4, sr., F).

“We lost quite a bit of production from last season with the departures of Ty Berry (24 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 spg, 5 apg, transfer to Sunrise Christian Academy) and the graduation of Damarius Peterson (14 ppg, 8 rpg) and Jamieson Jones (4.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg). However, we do return 3 starters from the backcourt for this upcoming season. Leading the way are seniors Alex Krogeimer and Jaheem Ray. Both are currently receiving attention from colleges. Krogeimer, a three-year starter and an all-league player, is finally healthy this year after having elbow surgery in the off-season. Brackeen and Ray bring a wealth of experience back and will be handling the point guard duties this season. All of our other contributors have varsity experience and we will be looking to develop and increase their roles this upcoming season.”

Maize is the defending AV-CTL I champion, while Campus was second. Newton and Salina Central tied for third. Maize took third at Class 5A state. Salina Central also qualified for state.

Non-league opponents include Goddard Eisenhower, Dodge City and Andover. The Railers face Wichita South at the GWAL-AV-CTL Challenge at Koch Arena. Newton returns to the Bluestem Classic in El Dorado at mid-season.