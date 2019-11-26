HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School boys’ basketball team will have two returning starters and a new coach lead in the 2019-20 season.

Justin Schneider takes over as the Dragons’ coach from Lonnie Lollar. It is Schneider’s second year as a head coach, spending last season as the Newton High School girls’ coach, where he was 10-11.

Halstead was 12-10 last season, 4-5 in Central Kansas League play. Halstead fell to Belle Plaine 64-46 in the first round of the Class 3A sub-state.

Returning starters include Lakin Farmer (6-0, jr., G) and Cameron Kohr (6-0, jr., G).

“Lakin (is a) great athlete who had a really strong performance as first year starting QB as well,” Schneider said. “(Kohr is a) Great kid who plays his tail off every play. One of those glue type players.

“We are (a) pretty young inexperienced team coming into this year. One thing that drew (me) back to Halstead though was the type of young men we have here. They are just blue collar type of kids that give their all. Those types of kids make coaching exciting. We have a lot to learn but feel confident we will be tough out every night.”

Schneider looks for Hesston, Haven and Hoisington to be among the top contenders in the CKL with Wichita Collegiate, Hesston and Beloit to be among the top teams in Class 3A.